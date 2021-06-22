The Walking Dead star and Inglourious Basterds actress are letting go of a property overlooking Sunset Strip

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger List Castle-Inspired L.A. Mansion for $9M After Just a Year

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger have placed a remarkable California home on the market.

The Walking Dead, 52, star and Inglourious Basterds actress, 44, are looking to sell their castle-like Los Angeles home for $9.25 million, They purchased the property for $8.5 million in March 2020.

The power couple's 7,732-square-foot home was built in 1926 on a hill overlooking the city's famed Sunset Strip. The chateau-style mansion's exterior also includes a large backyard with a grass-edge saltwater pool and spa, terraced gardens with century-old trees, a basketball court, and an outdoor pizza oven.

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus Credit: Neue Focus

The property 18,000-square-foot lot has a private automatic gate and cobbled outdoor parking area and garage suitable for nine cars.

Inside, the unique estate has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a screening room and music studio. The mansion's combination living and dining room leads into its gourmet Boffi kitchen, paired with Carrara marble countertops and Schotten & Hansen hardwood floors.

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus Credit: Neue Focus

Reedus and Kruger also own an $11 million New York City townhouse in Manhattan's West Village, along with several other properties across the country.

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus Credit: Neue Focus

Kruger and Reedus began dating after they starred together in the 2015 movie Sky, and they welcomed their daughter in November 2018. Reedus also shares son Mingus, 21, with ex Helena Christensen, 52.