See Inside Nicole Scherzinger’s L.A. Home, Complete with a Backyard Swing with To-Die-For Views

Nicole Scherzinger may be best known as the frontwoman for The Pussycat Dolls and a panelist on the Masked Singer, but the 41-year-old star also has quite the eye for interior design.

The Hawaiian-born singer recently took archdigest.com on a tour of her gorgeous L.A. home, showing off the four-level hillside property she purchased less than two years ago.

In the video, below, Scherzinger revealed that she actually designed the entire interior of the home herself, going as far as knocking down entire walls in the main living area, adding islands to the kitchen, changing grains and colors of wood and commissioning pieces of art to create the perfect vibe for her dream home.

“I love arts and I love collaborating with artists, so a lot of the artwork in my house is actually commissioned artwork,” Scherzinger explained, pointing out different pieces throughout the house. “As another artist and slight control-freak, I’m like, ‘Let’s build something together,’” she says with a laugh. Her favorite piece in the house? A black-and-white “classic” by street artist Retna.

Image zoom David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Scherzinger says her favorite room in the house is her den, which she loves for its cozy feel, family memorabilia and comfy couches. “This is where I chill out and relax and hang out with my girls or my family,” she said, noting that she prefers when she can “just talk and drink wine and watch the sunset.”

The former X Factor judge says she knew immediately that she had to buy her house the first time she saw its stunning views of the city, something she had always wanted in a home. She knocked out several walls on the main level so that guests would immediately be met with the view when they walked in the front door.

Upstairs, she shows off the piano room attached to her bedroom, which is filled with many of her favorite records (Whitney Houston makes several appearances); the bedroom, where her bed is topped with three different comforters and a weighted blanket; her “big old fat, juicy, yummy balcony” off the bedroom; and the steam shower in the bathroom where she warms up her vocal chords.

One of the most extravagant rooms in the house, she says, is her theater, which she “designed to be like a little hidden cave,” perfect for snuggling up with friends and family.

Each step in the theater is equipped with lights so you can see where you’re walking even when it’s dark. Posters from the films that Scherzinger finds most inspirational are hung on the walls.

In terms of seating, Scherzinger skipped classic theater chairs and opted for something a little cozier: “Every single tier has a big sofa bed,” she says. “All of my couches I’ve designed to be seven feet deep, so you can fully get all up in here,” she continues. “This room is like a big ol’ hug.”

Finally, the singer brings viewers outside to her backyard, where she has custom-made lounge beds, a six-foot deep saltwater pool and a massive swing overlooking the skyline.

“I knew building this house, I had to put a swing somewhere,” she says, “and what better place with this view outside with my baby pool?”

“This is my happy place,” she continues, “and it’s where I just swing all my cares away, literally, all above Los Angeles, the City of Angels.”