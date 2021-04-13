See Inside Naomi Campbell's Luxurious Kenya Villa That She's Owned for More Than 20 Years

The British supermodel first visited Malindi, Kenya, in the mid-1990s and calls her retreat there "a very calming place"

When supermodel Naomi Campbell strutting down runways at some of the most iconic fashion shows across the world, she likes to decompress at her luxurious villa in Malindi, Kenya.

The British star, 50, gave a full tour of her homefor Architectural Digest's May cover story and shared how her tranquil residence of over 20 years is the perfect getaway from her residences in the busy cities of London and New York.

"It's a very calming place," Campbell, who first visited Malindi in the mid-1990s, told the publication. "You don't really want to be on the phone. You're not trying to find a television. You just want to read and be with yourself. It's nice to just have the silence and the crickets."

Campbell's indoor-outdoor villa overlooks the Indian Ocean and features a saltwater pool that extends outdoors from the center of the living room. There are also vaulted ceilings in the living areas and voile-curtained pergolas scattered around the property, making it the perfect space for casual gatherings of family and friends.

But Campbell's personal favorite touch of her home is the makuti thatched roof that is made from sun-dried leaves of the coconut palm.

"We've had this one for at least 12 years, and it's still in good form," said Campbell of the roof, which is a staple in East Africa. "Because of the air, wind, and sea salt, things can break down very quickly here, but it's held up so well, and it's just like a piece of art in itself."

Campbell told AD that many of the home's accessories — including oversized latika lanterns — came from her shopping trips throughout Africa, including in Morocco and Egypt. The wood, meanwhile, was purchased in Malindi itself.

"In fact, we used to have a workshop at the back of the house," said Campbell.

Campbell has bountiful of memories in Kenya, having spent years finding experiences like living with the nomadic Samburu tribe and enjoying summer safari outings to watch the annual Great Migration.

The supermodel has even been named Kenya's official tourism ambassador. With her pivotal new role, she plans to make a difference in not just Kenya, but all of Africa's 54 countries.

"I love all of the African continent; there isn't one country I love more than another, and I want that to be clear," she told AD. "Each place in Africa has something magical about it."