See Inside Miley Cyrus's 'Rock and Roll'-Inspired SoCal Home — Designed by Mom Tish Cyrus!

Miley Cyrus's Southern California home is just how fans might expect it to be: bold, maximalist, and a little bit rock and roll.

The former Disney star, 28, recently opened up the 6,800-square-foot property, which she purchased less than a year ago, to Architectural Digest, sharing how her mom and manager of 16 years, Tish Cyrus, helped her create a haven where her personality shines through in every room.

"My mom's best quality as a mom and as an interior designer is her understanding and non-judgment," Miley told the publication of Tish, 53, who worked on the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home with her design partner, Mat Sanders.

"Anything I dream she will create into a reality, even if it isn't her style," Miley continued. "She designs for her kids — I am not the only one that uses my mom as an interior designer, all five of us do — the same way she nurtures us. She just wants what's best for us; creating spaces that reflect us is what's best for our mental health, our creativity, our songwriting."

Along with Miley, Tish shares daughters Brandi and Noah, as well as sons Braison and Trace, with husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

While Tish admitted that her design aesthetic typically leans towards "boho chic," she made sure that her designs felt unique to her grunge-loving daughter.

"In my own house, I like everything neutral. But with Miley, it's got to feel rock and roll," Tish said. "There's a lot of color. Technicolor."

They painted the outside of the clapboard home pure black, and filled the insides with a kaleidoscope of colors and prints — from the zebra-inspired dining chairs in the kitchen to the tiger face Gucci wallpaper in the powder room and the purple crushed velvet sofa in the outdoor home theater.

"My mom believes that nothing is permanent, that there's nothing that can't be undone," Miley said, sharing that they both decided that "more is more" was the way to go when it came to the designs.

"People make bold choices in their lives, and sometimes those gambles work and bring you good fortune, and sometimes they don't," she added. "But it's a risk she's willing — and I'm willing — to take in our lifestyle, and that is reflected in the design."

The only places in the home that aren't maximalist are the gym and wellness spaces, including the backyard pool area, which were inspired by a formative trip Miley took to the celeb-favorite Amangiri resort in Utah.

"It was a really spiritual experience," Miley shared. "I was there when I was going through a very public breakup, and I went and found a kind of a sanctuary there with my older sister and my mom."

Miley's close relationship with her family, especially Tish, is what made the house the home that it is in such a quick time — and the pair are both grateful for the experience.

"Miley could have hired any designer that she wanted to. But for her to be like, 'Mom, I love what you do, and I really want you to do this house' was awesome," Tish said. "It made me feel so good."