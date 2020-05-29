See Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute’s ‘70’s Chic’ Home Office Makeover

The reality star has been working as hard as ever on her clothing line and wine company from the revamped space

If Kristen Doute had to best describe her style, it would be “classic rock lady born in the wrong generation,” she tells PEOPLE — and that’s exactly the vibe she was going for in the office of her new Los Angeles home.

The Vanderpump Rules star purchased the Valley Village property last year and recently collaborated with interior designer John McClain to convert the home’s detached garage into an office — a space important to Doute, who is the founder of clothing line James Mae and wine company Witches of Weho.

“The overall aesthetic that John helped me achieve is truly my favorite part,” she says of the finished office, which comes across as both cozy and functional. “He combined my love of the '60s and '70s — which reflects my brand James Mae — with modern touches that I love.”

McClain replaced the original garage doors with glass doors to allow sunlight to fill the room, giving the small space a relaxed, open feel. Wood flooring was installed, and boho touches were placed throughout — from a faux shearling rug to a wall of glass beads and plenty of peace signs.

“It was so much fun working with Kristen on her home and office,” McClain tells PEOPLE. “Her t-shirt line has this relaxed, vintage rock-n-roll vibe, so that was my jumping off point design-wise. I love juxtaposing design elements, and Kristen’s office is light and airy but still blends metals, woods, and other textures so that your eye dances around the space.”

Doute and McClain also made sure that many of the materials they used were eco-friendly. For example, her conference table — which she calls “an absolute showpiece” — is made from reclaimed wood, and the racks she uses to hang James Mae pieces were crafted from reclaimed industrial copper piping.

A bold art piece on the wall was also created using recycled materials: a skateboard covered with a mixed-media peace sign mosaic.

“Every piece in this space is a conversation starter,” says McClain.

One of Doute’s favorites is the massive custom neon sign displaying her brand name. “It makes the space shine and also turns it into a make-shift nightclub when we want to get crazy after a long work day,” she jokes.

Lucky for Doute, the entire design project was completed just before stay-at-home orders went into place in California amid the coronavirus crisis, so she’s been able to work on her many ventures while social distancing and keep everything running smoothly.

“We’re constantly working on future James Mae collections in the office and I have a lot of things in the proverbial oven. You'll just have to wait and see!” she teases.

Her first ever book, for one, comes out June 2. Titled He’s Making You Crazy, the self-help tome was a joint effort between Doute and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days author Michele Alexander, and is the ultimate guide to owning your “crazy” and never giving up on love. “I poured my heart and soul into it,” Doute says.