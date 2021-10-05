Kirsten Dunst Shows Off Her L.A. Family Home Where 'Nothing Is Too Precious' — See Inside!
The Marie Antoinette actress took Architectural Digest through the stunning 1930s ranch house she shares with fiancé Jesse Plemons, and their two sons
Kirsten Dunst's San Fernando Valley home is every bit as charming as you'd imagine!
The actress, 39, took Architectural Digest inside the stunning 1930s ranch house she shares with fiancé Jesse Plemons, 33, and their sons, Ennis, 3, and James, 4 months, for its November cover story.
Although the couple are no strangers to teaming up on creative projects (they star as husband and wife in the upcoming film Power of the Dog), the Bring It On actress took the lead on designing their family home and enlisted the help of her longtime pal and interior designer, Jane Hallworth.
When she was younger, the mom of two says she "wasn't particularly interested in clothes and cars, but I was excited about my home." She recalls, "Jane really educated me about furniture and design. I was her student in that realm."
Dunst's eagerness and openness to the world of interior design is something Hallworth can easily appreciate. "Kirsten has worked with some of the world's best costume and set designers, so she has an amazing eye," says Hallworth. "She gets inspired by beautiful things. She can see the poetry in them. For her, it's not about style or pedigree per se, but that sweet, lovely call of home."
The actress's California home is adorned with pretty pieces that have held special meaning in her life. Family heirlooms, such as antique ship models designed by her grandfather and an antique mourning wreath made by her great aunt all have a place.
Thought Dunst ran point on this project, the Spiderman actress was very intentional in sprinkling her fiancé's aesthetic throughout their home.
His southern style and love of music is made known, with guitars, pianos, and an organ.
"I like the combination of girly and masculine. I like things that have age and patina—really anything that sparks an emotional connection," Dunst says.
Despite how lovely her home is, she wants family and friends to identify it as a place where they can kick back and relax.
"Our home is the gathering spot where everyone comes to eat, drink, swim, make music," says Dunst. "The bar is always in full swing. We want people to have a good time, so as much as we value pretty, nothing is too precious."