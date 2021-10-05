The Marie Antoinette actress took Architectural Digest through the stunning 1930s ranch house she shares with fiancé Jesse Plemons, and their two sons

Kirsten Dunst Shows Off Her L.A. Family Home Where 'Nothing Is Too Precious' — See Inside!

Kirsten Dunst's San Fernando Valley home is every bit as charming as you'd imagine!

The actress, 39, took Architectural Digest inside the stunning 1930s ranch house she shares with fiancé Jesse Plemons, 33, and their sons, Ennis, 3, and James, 4 months, for its November cover story.

Although the couple are no strangers to teaming up on creative projects (they star as husband and wife in the upcoming film Power of the Dog), the Bring It On actress took the lead on designing their family home and enlisted the help of her longtime pal and interior designer, Jane Hallworth.

Kirsten Dunst for Architectural Digest Credit: Photography by Laure Joliet

When she was younger, the mom of two says she "wasn't particularly interested in clothes and cars, but I was excited about my home." She recalls, "Jane really educated me about furniture and design. I was her student in that realm."

Dunst's eagerness and openness to the world of interior design is something Hallworth can easily appreciate. "Kirsten has worked with some of the world's best costume and set designers, so she has an amazing eye," says Hallworth. "She gets inspired by beautiful things. She can see the poetry in them. For her, it's not about style or pedigree per se, but that sweet, lovely call of home."

Kirsten Dunst for Architectural Digest Credit: Photography by Laure Joliet

The actress's California home is adorned with pretty pieces that have held special meaning in her life. Family heirlooms, such as antique ship models designed by her grandfather and an antique mourning wreath made by her great aunt all have a place.

Kirsten Dunst for Architectural Digest Credit: Photography by Laure Joliet

Thought Dunst ran point on this project, the Spiderman actress was very intentional in sprinkling her fiancé's aesthetic throughout their home.

His southern style and love of music is made known, with guitars, pianos, and an organ.

Kirsten Dunst for Architectural Digest Credit: Photography by Laure Joliet

"I like the combination of girly and masculine. I like things that have age and patina—really anything that sparks an emotional connection," Dunst says.

Despite how lovely her home is, she wants family and friends to identify it as a place where they can kick back and relax.