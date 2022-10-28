Lifestyle Home Inside Kim Kardashian's Ethereal Home Garden, Where She Creates Her Own 'Farm-to-Table Experience' The reality star gave a behind-the-scenes look at her home garden to sister Kourtney Kardashian's healthy living website Poosh By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 10:27 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Ivan Solis/ Poosh Kim Kardashian is inviting fans into her home. The Kardashians star, 42, gave an exclusive in-depth look at her ethereal garden to sister Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh. Found in her garden are flourishing fruit trees and extensive vegetable plants mixed with massive orchards that give her backyard a mystical touch. According to Poosh, "Kim wanted the most local, organic herbs and produce she could find for her own farm-to-table experience." Ivan Solis @ivansocal via Poosh Kardashian's garden, which is found at the top of her backyard hill, contains bountiful beds birthing speckled lettuce heads, butternut and kabocha squashes, as well as fruits like strawberries and blueberries. It is also filled with nectarines, avocados, shishito peppers, Japanese eggplants and Valencia oranges, and is similarly home to unique, sub-tropical varietals of guavas, like tiny red strawberry guavas and java plums. Kardashian adorned her garden with bright pink dahlias and artichoke cardoon patches, which add to the array of life that surrounds them, Poosh said. Christie Brinkley Shares Secrets to Her Gorgeous Hamptons Garden — and Admits One Major Mistake Ivan Solis @ivansocal via Poosh According to the outlet, Kardashian approached the landscaping firm Heart Beet Gardening to help bring her vision to life and assure that the garden is climate conscious. Apart from donating any organic produce to food banks, Jad, a greenskeeper for the garden, told Poosh that the garden achieves its status through its integrated pest management and high-quality soil. After Melting Hearts, Florida Snowman Lives on as a 'Beautiful Flower' in School's Garden Ivan Solis @ivansocal via Poosh "For instance, we plant basil and tomatoes together, because the pungent aroma in the basil helps keep harmful insects out," he said. "You will also see native and edible flowers in the garden to attract beneficial insects." Jad added that the soil on the hill was depleted when it was first tested in 2019. After rebuilding the organic matter and restoring the degraded soil biodiversity, he said Kardashian's backyard has been transformed "into a fertile orchard and garden, teeming with life."