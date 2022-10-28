Kim Kardashian is inviting fans into her home.

The Kardashians star, 42, gave an exclusive in-depth look at her ethereal garden to sister Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh.

Found in her garden are flourishing fruit trees and extensive vegetable plants mixed with massive orchards that give her backyard a mystical touch.

According to Poosh, "Kim wanted the most local, organic herbs and produce she could find for her own farm-to-table experience."

Ivan Solis @ivansocal via Poosh

Kardashian's garden, which is found at the top of her backyard hill, contains bountiful beds birthing speckled lettuce heads, butternut and kabocha squashes, as well as fruits like strawberries and blueberries.

It is also filled with nectarines, avocados, shishito peppers, Japanese eggplants and Valencia oranges, and is similarly home to unique, sub-tropical varietals of guavas, like tiny red strawberry guavas and java plums.

Kardashian adorned her garden with bright pink dahlias and artichoke cardoon patches, which add to the array of life that surrounds them, Poosh said.

Ivan Solis @ivansocal via Poosh

According to the outlet, Kardashian approached the landscaping firm Heart Beet Gardening to help bring her vision to life and assure that the garden is climate conscious.

Apart from donating any organic produce to food banks, Jad, a greenskeeper for the garden, told Poosh that the garden achieves its status through its integrated pest management and high-quality soil.

Ivan Solis @ivansocal via Poosh

"For instance, we plant basil and tomatoes together, because the pungent aroma in the basil helps keep harmful insects out," he said. "You will also see native and edible flowers in the garden to attract beneficial insects."

Jad added that the soil on the hill was depleted when it was first tested in 2019. After rebuilding the organic matter and restoring the degraded soil biodiversity, he said Kardashian's backyard has been transformed "into a fertile orchard and garden, teeming with life."