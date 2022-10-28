Inside Kim Kardashian's Ethereal Home Garden, Where She Creates Her Own 'Farm-to-Table Experience'

The reality star gave a behind-the-scenes look at her home garden to sister Kourtney Kardashian's healthy living website Poosh

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022 10:27 PM
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Ivan Solis/ Poosh

Kim Kardashian is inviting fans into her home.

The Kardashians star, 42, gave an exclusive in-depth look at her ethereal garden to sister Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh.

Found in her garden are flourishing fruit trees and extensive vegetable plants mixed with massive orchards that give her backyard a mystical touch.

According to Poosh, "Kim wanted the most local, organic herbs and produce she could find for her own farm-to-table experience."

The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken - Kim’s Home Garden When was the image taken - 10/17/22 Who took the photograph - Ivan Solis @ivansocal Full credit line - Ivan Solis @ivansocal via Poosh
Ivan Solis @ivansocal via Poosh

Kardashian's garden, which is found at the top of her backyard hill, contains bountiful beds birthing speckled lettuce heads, butternut and kabocha squashes, as well as fruits like strawberries and blueberries.

It is also filled with nectarines, avocados, shishito peppers, Japanese eggplants and Valencia oranges, and is similarly home to unique, sub-tropical varietals of guavas, like tiny red strawberry guavas and java plums.

Kardashian adorned her garden with bright pink dahlias and artichoke cardoon patches, which add to the array of life that surrounds them, Poosh said.

The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken - Kim’s Home Garden When was the image taken - 10/17/22 Who took the photograph - Ivan Solis @ivansocal Full credit line - Ivan Solis @ivansocal via Poosh
Ivan Solis @ivansocal via Poosh

According to the outlet, Kardashian approached the landscaping firm Heart Beet Gardening to help bring her vision to life and assure that the garden is climate conscious.

Apart from donating any organic produce to food banks, Jad, a greenskeeper for the garden, told Poosh that the garden achieves its status through its integrated pest management and high-quality soil.

The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken - Kim’s Home Garden When was the image taken - 10/17/22 Who took the photograph - Ivan Solis @ivansocal Full credit line - Ivan Solis @ivansocal via Poosh
Ivan Solis @ivansocal via Poosh

"For instance, we plant basil and tomatoes together, because the pungent aroma in the basil helps keep harmful insects out," he said. "You will also see native and edible flowers in the garden to attract beneficial insects."

Jad added that the soil on the hill was depleted when it was first tested in 2019. After rebuilding the organic matter and restoring the degraded soil biodiversity, he said Kardashian's backyard has been transformed "into a fertile orchard and garden, teeming with life."

Related Articles
The HGTV Home Collection with National Tree Company
Launches We Love! HGTV Releases Its First Holiday Decor Collection, Plus More New Home Products
Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Casserole
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Launches Line of Concrete Home Accessories: 'Modern, Minimalistic Elegance'
Audrey Gelman attends Charles Finch And CHANEL's 11th Annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on February 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Audrey Gelman Is Pregnant with Her Second Baby! See a Photo of Her Baby Bump at 37 Weeks
Emma Chamberlain's LA home in Architectural Digest
Emma Chamberlain's Los Angeles Home is a 'Hippie Modern' Oasis — See Inside!
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC
Kim Kardashian Buys New Malibu Mansion, But Will Keep Her $60 Million Hidden Hills Home: Source
Demi Lovato home in AD
Demi Lovato's 'Psychedelic' California Home Has a 'Shroom Room' and a Lounge for Her Squirrels — See Inside!
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
See Khloé and Kim Kardashian's Disco-Themed Photo Booth Pic from Beyoncé's Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Re-Lists Brutalist Calabasas Condo for $3.5 Million
KIM KARDASHIAN STARS IN STUART WEITZMAN FALL CAMPAIGN; credit: Mario Sorrenti
Kim Kardashian Stands Strong in Stiletto Boots and Thong Bodysuit as New Stuart Weitzman Ambassador
Kim Kardashian is seen on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Kardashian Lists Her Spare Hidden Hills Ranch House for $5.3 Million
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3iBaxB3gpU&t=17s INSIDE OUR HOME 240,323 views Premiered Aug 15, 2022 Welcome to a quick tour of our North Hollywood home! Like this video and subscribe to our channel for more video content. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jingervuolo/ https://www.instagram.com/jeremy_vuolo/
See Inside Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo's Family-Friendly California Home
Kim Kardashian The Kardashians Hulu
Kim Kardashian Confesses She's 'Always Wanted People to See Me for Who I Really Am'
Khloe Kardashian B-Day . https://www.instagram.com/p/CfzZ95Rv0Lp/
See Inside Khloé Kardashian's Birthday Trip — Including a Ride on Kylie Jenner's Private Jet
Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello List Modern L.A. Home for $19.6 Million — See Inside!
Former actress Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress is viewed during a press preview at MANA Contemporary Museum in Jersey City, New Jersey on September 22, 2016. - Julien's Auctions is offering the sequined dress for auction in Los Angeles on November 17, 2016. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Inside Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Met Gala Fitting: From Pete Davidson's Support to Required Gloves