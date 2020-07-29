See Inside Kendall Jenner's 'Serene' L.A. Home: It's 'a Genuine Reflection of Who I Am'

“I’m not a huge party person. There aren’t a lot of ragers going on here,” Jenner explained to Architectural Digest

As an A-list supermodel and a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall Jenner has a lot going on. That’s why she designed her Los Angeles home to be a respite from the outside world.

“My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax,” she explained for the September cover story of Architectural Digest.

The star, 24, has opened up in the past about suffering from anxiety and panic attacks, so tranquility was of the utmost importance when fashioning the space she would call home. She enlisted the help of design pros (and celebrity favorite collaborators) Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements to turn her vision into a reality.

Fernandez has worked with Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, and Goldie Hawn, while mother-and-son duo Kathleen and Tommy have decorated homes for Ellen DeGeneres and Adam Levine. The three talents have also previously teamed up on another significant project: the home of Kendall's mom, Kris Jenner.

The team worked to transform Kendall's Meditteranean-inspired house into a personal sanctuary in the middle of the city.

The designers said they were immediately impressed by how down-to-earth Jenner was, and described her style as more bohemian than the rest of her famous family.

“Being who she is, we thought Kendall might gravitate toward something more flashy, more va-va-voom,” explained Kathleen. “I think we were all thrilled to discover that she has taste beyond her years.”

Fernandez added: “There are plenty of people we know who have traveled extensively and been exposed to so much but don’t absorb anything. Kendall is different. She takes everything in and is confident about the things that resonate with her.”

Making very few architectural changes to the home — which she said she was originally drawn to due to it’s “character” and “peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe” — Jenner simply repurposed the existing spaces to fit her lifestyle.

For example, she turned two of the five bedrooms into fashion-centric spaces: one for doing glam, and the other for doing fittings.

To bolster her creativity, the model added an arts-and-crafts room to her home theater. She also uses her imagination in the expansive kitchen, which features a marble backsplash and teal cabinetry for a pop of color.

“This house has prompted me to spend more time in the kitchen. I’m always in there trying to up my chef game. At this point, I’m a pretty good cook,” Jenner claims.

“Kylie and I were super-lucky to have guidance from our older sisters and a mom who really has her s**t together,” she continued, referencing Jenner and older siblings Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian. “They all gave me solid advice on how to set up my kitchen and bath for maximum efficiency. They also taught me that a house is always a work in progress.”

Image zoom Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Miller Mobley/E! Entertainment

Jenner’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, who has a passion for design, also had a hand in helping decorate the space — introducing her to the work of light artist James Turrell.

“I wanted this piece to be a focal point of the house, and I’m so hyped to have it here,” she says of an egg-shaped wall sculpture that greets visitors in the entryway with a shifting LED light display, which can be seen on the magazine's cover.

A fan of contemporary art, Jenner’s home also features work by Barbara Kruger, Richard Prince, Raymond Pettibon and Sterling Ruby, as well as a neon sculpture from Tracey Emin.

Despite the undeniable flashes of luxury, the home is cozy and inviting — perfect for welcoming friends and family, as Jenner often does.

Her living room, for example — anchored by a fireplace and featuring two comfy couches dotted with dozens of pillows — is often the meeting spot for the model's friends. She says they like to light candles and watch basketball games (Jenner has been linked to NBA stars Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons).

“I’m not a huge party person. There aren’t a lot of ragers going on here,” Jenner explained of her hosting style.

All in all, the star is thrilled to be able to entertain and cozy up in a space that brings her so much joy.

“I’m really proud of what we accomplished here. This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like,” she said. “In the end, I’m still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun.”