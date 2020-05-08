See Inside Always Sunny Stars Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney's Family Compound in L.A.

The SoCal home is built for indoor/outdoor living, with plenty of space for their two sons and two dogs to play

It really is always sunny in Southern California — especially at the home of Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney.

The married It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars, who tied the knot in 2008, are showing off their family compound in the summer issue of Traditional Home (on newsstands now), detailing how they built their dream home from the ground up with the help of designer Kishani Perera and architect Steve Giannetti. (Traditional Home is published by Meredith, PEOPLE’s parent company.)

“In building this house, we wanted to create spaces that would encourage our boys and their friends to want to hang out here,” says Olson, 44, who share sons Axel Lee, 9, and Leo Grey, 8 with McElhenney, 43.

They designed the spaces to be warm and inviting with an open floor plan and plenty of indoor/outdoor living spaces. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors bring even more light into the airy home, while also serving a dual purpose: “I need to keep an eye on my kids,” Olson jokes. “Forever.”

The family spends plenty of time outside, enjoying the L.A. weather — something the couple and their pros were eager to embrace.

“It was important to make the landscape part of the house,” said Giannetti, who made sure there was ample space for the boys and their two dogs to run around and play, as well as an attractive pool area for hot summer days. There's also a treehouse perched over the yard, which Perera calls “a dream for kids.”

Instead of building one big home, Giannetti designed the compound to look like a series of structures that were added over time. This is most apparent in the backyard, where, in addition to the main house, there is also a sizable pool house and a guesthouse that doubles as an office for the creative couple.

The guesthouse/office has a cozy yet masculine feel, designed to look like a log cabin complete with an old-fashioned stove inside. It’s where McElhenney — who also co-created, writes and executive produces Always Sunny — spends much of his time.

“Rob is from Pennsylvania, and he wanted his office to feel like an old Pennsylvania log cabin,” says Perera of her vision for the space. A leather sofa, antique rug and large bar add to the rustic feel.

The main home is where Olson’s favorite space is located: the kitchen.

“The kitchen has my heart because, as is the case in every other home in the world, that’s where everybody gathers,” she says. “My favorite part of the day is cooking dinner while the boys do homework at the counter.”

A wood-and-marble island is set up with barstools for the kids in the middle of the room, surrounded by white cabinets, light grey brick walls and large windows.

While the family frequently eats in the kitchen, they entertain guests and enjoy more formal meals in the dining room just off the kitchen. The unique space utilizes a variety of different shapes and textures, including metal-and-mesh light fixtures; a dark wood table; and mismatched dining chairs.

After watching the home grow to life from the ground up, Perera and Giannetti are just as pleased as Olson and McElhenney with how it turned out.

“People have dreams about their life. This house supports that,” Giannetti says of the final product. “It lets creativity flow.”

“My favorite thing about Rob and Kaitlin’s home is its wonderful indoor-outdoor feel,” Perera adds. “This home captures that ideal more than any house I’ve ever seen. You feel like you’re outside all day. It really is a dream come true.”

See more of the L.A. home in the latest issue of Traditional Home, on newsstands now.