See Inside Judy Garland's Former Hollywood Hills Home, Now Listed for $6 Million

Prospective homebuyers can now live somewhere over the rainbow — and nestled in a Hollywood hillside.

A Los Angeles estate that was once home to screen legend Judy Garland is now on the market for $6.129 million.

The three-story, 4,999-square-foot home, which is listed by Alexandra Pfeifer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, is positioned just above the Sunset Strip and contains five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.

The Wizard of Oz star lived in the scenic, sunny residence from 1944 to 1948, along with her husband Vincente Minnelli and their daughter Liza Minnelli, who was born in 1946. (The listing makes note that all three members of the family have won an Oscar.)

Built in 1941, the Art Deco–style home was designed by “architect to the stars” John Woolf, and his recognizable detailed railings are still intact inside, as well as more of his Hollywood Regency touches.

A few years after Garland moved out (she split from Vincente in 1951), Sammy Davis Jr. bought the property in 1955. He expanded it and added a pool house. According to the realty company, the pool house was “meant to be a chic space . . . for recording music and hosting late-night parties away from the main house, where Davis’s children slept.”

Much of the estate’s original design and flooring has been preserved.

Liza’s bedroom is located next to the downstairs living room space, and one floor-to-ceiling bookcase hides a hidden door that leads into the Judy Garland Suite — the original master bedroom. Another hidden room sits behind the walk-in closet and dressing area.

Outside, bamboo, tropical plants and fruit trees fill the property with foliage and surround a swimming pool.

Actress Renée Zellweger won an Academy Award on Sunday for her portrayal of the Hollywood icon in the film Judy. The movie follows Garland in the rocky final months of her life in 1969, performing sold-out shows at a nightclub in London.

“I tried not to think too much about the obvious, which is how adored Judy is and has been through generations,” Zellweger, 50, told PEOPLE of getting in character. “I tried to take that off the table and look at it as an exploration of trying to understand the human experience on the other side of that stardom … otherwise I would have just run away.”

She added: “I have a little bit of understanding about what it’s like to live with a public persona. I understand the vast gulf between what is written about that persona and the truth of their life.”