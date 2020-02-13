See Inside Jon Bon Jovi's Palatial Riverfront Estate in New Jersey — on Sale for $20M

Image zoom Christie’s International Real Estate. Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jon Bon Jovi junkies, prepare to swoon…over some real estate.

The ‘80s heartthrob and New Jersey native, nee John Francis Bongiovi Jr., has listed his Middletown, NJ, mansion with Gloria Nilson & Co. Real Estate, asking a cool $20 million for the French-inspired mansion.

Located just over an hour outside of New York City, the home is located along the Navesink River, with prime views and over 750 feet of private water frontage with a dock and boat lift. The property sits on over 15 acres of landscaped grounds and previously hit the market with the same realtor back in July 2017.

The “Livin’ On A Prayer” singer lived in the home with his wife of over 30 years, Dorothea, and their four children: Stephanie Rose, 26, Jesse, 24, Jacob Hurley, 17, and Romeo Jon, 15.

Image zoom Christie’s International Real Estate

Image zoom Christie’s International Real Estate

The 18,000-square-foot main home, which features six bedrooms and seven full bathrooms, is built of stucco and limestone. Designed by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern, the estate is built to look as if it was airlifted from the French countryside, complete with alcove windows, slate roofing, tall chimneys, and ornate accents and balconies.

RELATED: Inside Kardashian-West HQ: All the Photos Kim and Kanye Have Shared of Their $60 Million Mansion

An airy, two-story foyer greets guests just past the front doors, and a custom-built winding staircase with a wrought iron banister leads up to the second level. There, the house is split into two sections — a family wing and a guest/staff wing.

The family wing features four ensuite bedrooms, including the master suite, which boasts a balcony with panoramic river views, a steam shower, a soaking tub, his and hers walk-in closets, a seating area, a kitchenette and more.

Image zoom Christie’s International Real Estate

Image zoom Christie’s International Real Estate

Downstairs, a kitchen features an eat-in breakfast room, a fifty-foot living room with twelve-foot ceilings is fitted with a movie theater, a wood-crafted bar overlooks the water and a family room boasts an indoor-outdoor fireplace for getting cozy no matter the season.

A built-in elevator also transports guests between the basement, first and second floors.

Image zoom Christie’s International Real Estate

Image zoom Christie’s International Real Estate

Outside, a French-inspired courtyard takes center stage, while a pool, pergola, slate patio and landscaped gardens fill out the acreage.

Beyond the main house, the estate also includes a number of smaller outbuildings, including the carriage house, which has three bedrooms; the “Shoe Inn Pub,” which has a bar and game area; and the stables, which have been converted into a recording studio.

Image zoom Christie’s International Real Estate

Image zoom Christie’s International Real Estate

RELATED VIDEO: Dr. Oz Says Marrying Wife Lisa Was the ‘Best Thing I’ve Ever Done’: Inside the Mansion They Built from Scratch 20 Years Ago

When he’s not working on his music, Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea focus the majority of their time on charity work, benefiting New Jerseyans in need (the couple met while attending high school in the state).

Over the years, the two have opened several locations of JBJ Soul Kitchens, a non-profit restaurant that aims to fight food insecurity. Unlike at a standard soup kitchen, diners of all socioeconomic backgrounds sit together at communal tables, as the restaurant serves both paying customers and those less fortunate.

In 2006, they launched the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which builds affordable housing units.