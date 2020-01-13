JoJo Siwa is living out her wildest dreams decorating her new California mansion.

In a YouTube vlog, the 16-year-old Dance Moms alum gave her legion of fans a tour of her new home, which her family moved into just weeks ago.

The Omaha native’s new living space already reflects her bubbly, colorful image — even though she and her family haven’t even finished unpacking.

A piano greets visitors upon entering the bright, modern residence, as does a collection of mannequins that are stationed throughout the home. Donning some of Siwa’s iconic costumes from her career, the mannequins stand in glass displays.

The living space also comes with a candy counter, complete with a wide variety of sugary favorites, as well as what the dancer calls her in-home “7-Eleven.”

The corner of the room contains a collection of convenience store food machines, like a popcorn maker, pizza warmer and slushy machine.

To store all of her branded merchandise, which includes colorful toys, books, wearables and other products, one room has been transformed into something of a warehouse.

“Now that JoJo merch has been taken to the completely bigger level — I mean, there’s like every product under the sun, and the moon, and the stars, and the galaxy and the whole Milky Way — we were like, ‘Okay, we need a better situation,'” Siwa says of the storage solution.

A large, open kitchen area features some of the “D.R.E.A.M.” singer’s hand-painted plate collection, and an outdoor space includes a basketball court that is convertible to a volleyball play area.

“I’m gonna get so good at basketball, y’all,” Siwa claims before taking a shot.

The backyard also features a pool and sunny green area where the family can grow oranges, limes and tangerines.

In a a separate video, Siwa showed off her new bedroom, delighting fans with glimpses at her photo collage wall, her walk-in closet (with her collection of high-top shoes) and a sparkly rainbow bed.