See Inside Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo's Family-Friendly California Home

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo invited viewers inside their California home.

In a new YouTube video, the couple open up the family-friendly house in North Hollywood that they share with daughters Evangeline, 1, and Felicity, 4.

While giving a tour of the dining room, the Counting On alum, 28, shows off her girls' craft table which she says is essential because they "love to paint."

"This is Jinger's brilliance. She saw this on the side of the road one day [and] brought it up home," Jeremy, 34, explains. "I would have never noticed it and she saw the potential of giving the kids their very own work station."

He added, "We don't have to worry about it being clean. It's completely destroyed. Paint everywhere. This is all for them."

Felicity is already showing a love for cooking, according to her parents.

"Felicity likes to help me a lot in the kitchen these days, which is really fun! We are constantly making stuff and messing the kitchen up," Jinger shares as she walks around the kitchen, which features warm wood cabinets, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The pair also converted a sunroom into a combined gym and playroom space, outfitted with an assortment of toys and a play kitchen.

Jeremy admits, "The girls like working out with us" before showing Felicity's dumbbell, a mini version made of lightweight foam.

"She kept picking up our five pound weights and I got super nervous," Jinger explains. "This is dangerous so we hide those and got her own."

On one of the final stops of the tour, Jinger and Jeremy show the girls' bedroom, which Evangeline has yet to officially move into as she is still sleeping in parents' room.

"She's all into unicorns right now so we all have that," Jinger says as she points to her daughter Felicity's unicorn and rainbow motif bedding.

Jinger also shows off her daughters' impressive color-coordinated closet.

The Vuolos celebrated five years of marriage in November 2021.

"11.05.16 I married my best friend, @jeremy_vuolo. 🤍 Happy 5 years, baby!" Jinger wrote along with a slideshow of portraits from their wedding day.

They were married at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas in 2016.

Vuolo was first introduced to Duggar by one of her sisters, Jessa Duggar (Seewald). Jessa's husband, Ben Seewald, was friends with Vuolo. In 2015, after a mission trip together, Duggar and Vuolo began courting. They were engaged a month later.