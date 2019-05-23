See Inside Jessica Alba's Stunning L.A. Family Home: 'This Is Our Dream House!'

Jessica Alba‘s L.A. home is a sprawling hilltop stunner…with a hand-me-down swing set proudly displayed in the backyard.

The actress and Honest Company founder and her husband Cash Warren had a clear vision when they began hunting for a new home: “We wanted a place to watch our kids play and grow up,” she tells Architectural Digest in the June issue cover story.

And they found it surprisingly easily, on the very first day of their search.

The property featured a rare large and grassy backyard for their three children — daughters Honor, 10, and Haven, 7, and son Hayes, 1 — but inside, the decor required a little more creative vision.

Image zoom Stephen Kent Johnson

The design savvy star took it in stride. “I thought, I have an imagination and I know what I want. I walked in and knew within 20 minutes, even though [the previous owners’ style] wasn’t our vibe, this was exactly what we were looking for,” she tells AD.