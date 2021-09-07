See Inside JAY-Z's Serene and Minimalist Los Angeles Office, 'Conducive to Ideas and Conversation'

The rapper’s long-time designer opened up to Architectural Digest about the inspiration behind Roc Nation's Los Angeles office

JAY-Z's Los Angeles office, in his Roc Nation headquarters, is the perfect definition of luxury and serenity. And there's one man the rapper trusts to create just that kind of a retreat.

Designer Willo Perron, who has worked with stars including Rihanna, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Drake, and more, has worked for nearly a decade with JAY-Z on a variety of projects. So when it was time to create the Roc Nation space, Perron had nearly free reign, he tells Architectural Digest in the magazine's October issue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's given me lots of freedom to explore and develop concepts that I find intriguing. The only boundaries I had for the office were the number of desks and offices. Beyond that, they trusted us," he said.

See inside Jay-Z's Los Angeles Office Credit: Shade Degges /AD

Though the "Empire State of Mind" rapper is known for his luxe lifestyle, Perron said he wanted to avoid anything flashy, sticking with neutral tones and aiming to keep things minimalist with a focus on technology.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The central meeting and dining area incorporates chunky marble counters and textured wall accents. Meanwhile JAY-Z's private office includes a Charlotte Perriand desk, Marcel Breuer lamp, a Gio Ponti mirror, and seating that mixes classic and cool (from Oscar Niemeyer to Rick Owens). Perron told the outlet that he selected pieces that specifically tell a story of evolved modernism.

"I didn't want it to feel like a caricatured media or management office, with music blaring and video screens everywhere. I wasn't interested in that kind of sensory overload," Perron explained. "I wanted to do the opposite, to create a zen environment conducive to ideas and conversation, a space where you can actually think."

See inside Jay-Z's Los Angeles Office Credit: Fernando Marroquin / AD

Throughout the office are also a number of art pieces created by African American artists, highlighting the works of emerging talents, and greenery — in which Perron hoped to keep a sense of restrained luxury.

"We wanted something less predictable," the designer said, comparing the Roc Nation L.A. outpost to its N.Y.C. counterpart. "This felt more experimental and more appropriate for L.A. It's all about the vanguard of culture."