Image zoom Jenna Peffley for Architectural Digest

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly are finally settling into the home they’ve always dreamed of… just in time to hunker down there with their five kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We never really had the time to focus on designing the house properly before. We just kept having kids and working,” James, 43, told archdigest.com. “Our home was a crazy jumble of pieces from different places we’d lived in before, all commingling, but not very happily; I called it the Island of Misfit Furniture.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple partnered up with designer Tammy Price to create a cozy and kid-friendly residence where both parents and children — Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 22 months — would feel instantly at home.

RELATED: See Inside HGTV Star Leanne Ford’s Rustic L.A. Home — Which She’s Selling for $4.3 Million

Image zoom Jenna Peffley for Architectural Digest

“We were thrilled Tammy wanted to work with us,” Kimberly told the outlet. “The first thing we told her was that we needed furniture that could move from room to room, indoors to out. When you’ve got five kids, and usually a houseful of friends hanging out, flexibility is imperative.”

“Happily, the house has great bones and generous spaces for outdoor living, so there was a lot to work with,” Price explained.

RELATED: James Van Der Beek and Family Have ‘Entered the Wear Christmas Pajamas’ Phase of Self-Isolating

Image zoom Jenna Peffley

The 1930s Spanish Colonial-style home in Beverly Hills offers an elegant and clean look. But the nearly all white and neutral furniture hides a family-friendly secret.

“We also used a lot of outdoor fabrics to make sure everything is durable. You can clean most of it with soap and water, which is a big plus for a family with little kids,” says Price who kept things visually interesting with lots of different textures — “Kilim-covered pillows, sheepskin upholstery, flokati rugs.”

Other kid-focussed features include a pool, teepees, lounging furniture, and a poolside daybed that James designed and built himself, which he called his own “personal triumph.”

“The overall impression is tranquil and welcoming, but there’s still plenty of great energy here,” James added.

Image zoom Jenna Peffley for Architectural Digest

Being at home during the pandemic has given the family an opportunity to find their favorite new spots and features.

“We took one room and covered the floor in mattresses and pillows. It’s the ideal place to read books and watch movies,” Kimberly explained.

RELATED: See Inside RHONY star Dorinda Medley’s 100-Year-Old Berkshires Estate: ‘This House Is Alive’

Their children’s playroom has also provided ample space for the kids to spend time.

“That’s where the kids have pillow fights and set up their doll stations. When they have homework, we just say, ‘Go to the tepee!’ It’s perfect,” James said.

Read the full feature and see more photos on archdigest.com

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.