Image zoom Tessa Neustadt

HGTV star Leanne Ford planned on her new house in Los Angeles being her young family’s forever home — but those plans changed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Once the Restored by the Fords star, 38, and her husband, Erik Allen Ford, with whom she welcomed a baby girl, Ever, last March, began social distancing at home they gained a perspective they couldn’t see before: They enjoyed living a slower lifestyle, and missed being close to their family and friends in Pittsburgh.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They decided it was time for them to move back East, Leanne explains in a feature she authored for Domino. So after completing her dream renovation, she put their Rustic Canyon home up for sale.

“I have been on the go since the day I left college,” Leanne writes in the story. “These past couple of weeks have helped me realize I don’t necessarily need that.” On top of her HGTV shows — she also competed on Rock the Block — and continual home renovation projects, the designer has also recently collaborated on a product line with Crate & Barrel and released a memoir, Work in Progress, with her brother and co-star Steve Ford.

RELATED: HGTV Star Leanne Ford Is Selling Modern Pennsylvania Home She Designed for $1.3M — See Inside!

Image zoom Amy Neunsinger, Courtesy of Domino

“Erik and I got to thinking: What if this new way of life became our new way of life?” she continues. “Would we be better at our jobs? Better to our family? Better to ourselves?”

She explains that the decision to sell their home did not come easy: “I have to be honest, I’ve never felt as attached to a home as I have to this one — it’s a dream,” she says, describing how wonderful the neighborhood is, and the way it feels secluded in the woods. But they are now ready to move on.

Image zoom Amy Neunsinger, Courtesy of Domino

“I poured love into this gem of a place, but now I’m ready to set it free,” she says.

Before they go, Leanne will lead an Instagram Live tour of the property with Domino (@dominomag) on Friday.

The 3,163-square-foot-home is currently listed for $4.3 million with Diana Braun of Compass.

Complete with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the rustic, two-story home was built in 1925. Leanne describes in the article how she tends to prefer modern lines and design, but decided that she didn’t “want to fight this house” and embraced its rustic elements.

Image zoom Amy Neunsinger, Courtesy of Domino

“It has storybook whimsy — the beautiful ivy on the brick, the magical old windows — that I couldn’t take away,” she says. “The older I get, the more I understand design from the past, and the more I respect it.”

One of the most unique areas of the home is the living room, which was an addition to the home. It was one of the original cottages from an invitation-only social club in Lake Arrowhead called The Uplifters, founded in 1913.

“Walt Disney and Will Rogers had cocktails in this cabin!” she says.

Image zoom Amy Neunsinger, Courtesy of Domino

Image zoom Amy Neunsinger, Courtesy of Domino

Perhaps her favorite part of the property is the backyard, however, which has a big lagoon-style pool where the family has been swimming daily while social distancing.

The backyard is also equipped with a courtyard where they can dine al fresco. “I wanted the house to feel like your grooviest little hang — the coolest secret restaurant at night, and in the daytime, a cottage somewhere in Europe,” she says.

Image zoom Amy Neunsinger, Courtesy of Domino

Having achieved all her design goals for the home, she is ready to put her magic touch somewhere new.

“Yes, it will be sad to leave this pretty house, but in the end what makes it our ‘forever home’ is a fluid thing,” she says.

See more of the home and read Leanne’s full essay at domino.com. And tune in to a live tour of the property with Leanne on the @dominomag Instagram on Friday.