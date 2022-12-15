Guns N' Roses Drummer Matt Sorum Shows Off His Palm Springs Dream Home — See Inside!

For former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum and his wife, designer Ace Harper, living in Palm Springs is the dream

The couple, who were married at the Colony Palms Hotel in 2013, have permanently moved from Los Angeles to the California desert town, and renovated a 1961 Swiss Miss A-frame house built by the architect Charles Du Bois, they tell archdigest.com.

"Palm Springs was originally invented for stars to come from Hollywood to play tennis, golf, and chill out, you know?" Sorum, 62, tells AD. "So that's what we're doing."

"We've always called it our happy place," adds Harper, 38.

The couple, who share 18-month-old daughter Lou Ellington, were looking for a home that would appeal to their distinct aesthetic yet cater to their new world with a young child.

"We ventured into this neighborhood, and it just takes you back to this moment in time, the '60s, where everything was just beautiful," Harper says. "We manifested living here. We're so grateful. It brings us so much calm."

And while their old home featured velvet curtains puddled on the floor and definitive rock star vibes, the new mid-century style residence, which they've nicknamed "La Maison de Lou," after their toddler, is a melange of white walls, cool Terrazzo floors, plenty of white oak accents and a few bold pops of color.

Lance Gerber/Architectural Digest

The couple worked with designer Ryan Saghian, who also helped them renovate their previous Spanish-style home in Los Angeles.

"Ace and Matt are very eclectic," Saghian told AD about their "very high style, very rockstar glam" vision.

After purchasing the home in 2020, the trio embarked on a yearlong makeover — with a few pandemic-related pauses — and took six months to recalibrate the landscaping on the palm tree–lined property.

Harper and Sorum incorporated meaningful pieces into their new home, including a custom mohair bed and a 100-year-old Malayer rug in the comfy den, which also features a Ligne Roset sofa.

They also embraced luxurious finishes throughout the home. In the main bath, Calacatta antique marble complements a freestanding tub that had to be lowered into the house via crane. A bar features Taj Mahal quartzite which will "never stain," says Saghian, who adds, "It's almost bulletproof."

Lance Gerber/Architectural Digest

The backyard includes a pool and jacuzzi, plus a bar and outdoor cooking area complete with a pizza oven, grill and refrigerator.

Amid the 18 olive trees, and under the watchful eye of Mount San Jacinto, the family can enjoy movies on the massive screen alongside the back of the house.

"As a musician, it was hard for me to leave [LA]," Sorum says. "I always felt like it was, 'out of sight, out of mind.' I was fearful of it. . . but we became permanent residents of Palm Springs; and it's spectacular."

For more on Matt Sorum and Ace Harper's home, visit architecturaldigest.com