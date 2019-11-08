See Inside Glee and AHS Creator Ryan Murphy's Renovated Artist's Studio in Cape Cod

Image zoom Tierney Gearon; Inset: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock

Ryan Murphy and his husband, photographer David Miller, are no strangers to creating influential works — and over the last four years, they’ve made one their home.

“The room is its own work of art,” the American Horror Story and Glee creator, 53, tells Architectural Digest of the former studio of Abstract Expressionist Hans Hofmann, which he and Miller have worked to restore and renew with the help of Manhattan-based designer David Cafiero.

The elevated studio, featured in AD’s December issue, sits in Cape Cod’s Provincetown, a place close to Murphy’s heart: he and Miller married on the beach there in 2012, and later bought a waterfront property in the area to enjoy with their two sons, Logan, 7 next month, and Ford, 5.

Ryan Murphy and husband David Miller

Now, the couple use the studio as a guesthouse, where they entertain family and famous friends — keeping with the space’s legacy as a creative gathering place.

“It’s a big space,” says Murphy, “but we wanted to empty it, not fill it.” He and Miller display various antiques and sculptures around the studio, taking care not to go overboard with the decor, while emphasizing the bright and airy structure. In addition to found objects, on display are two black-and-white Herb Ritts portraits, including one of Elizabeth Taylor that was gifted to Murphy by Julia Roberts.

In the kitchen, wood boards and ship timbers sourced by Cafiero have opened the room up. The designer also replaced the existing prefab cabinetry with whitewashed shiplap along the walls. Furthering the spare style, he chose to place all the usual appliances out of sight behind wooden cabinet fronts under the counter.

While the The Politician creator has strived to make the space his own, he took care to preserve remnants of Hofmann as well, with the artist’s paint-splattered easel and stool adding some colorful character to a landing.

“Those pieces, the tools of his trade—those are our Hofmann works of art,” Murphy tells AD. “They’re beautiful and they’re personal.”

In addition to the East Coast retreat, the couple also share a home in Beverly Hills. Murphy listed his longtime Laguna Beach, California, home for sale for $18 million in 2018.

Read the full feature and see more photos in the December issue of Architectural Digest or on archdigest.com.