G-Eazy's L.A. Home Includes a Special Gift from Kobe Bryant and a Sneaker 'Museum' — See Inside!

The "No Limit" rapper opened the doors to the Hollywood Hills house he bought for $1.75 million in 2017 to archdigest.com

G-Eazy has mastered the art of working from home at his Hollywood abode.

The Everything's Strange Here rapper, 32, shared a glimpse at where he's churning out his next album, as he gave archdigest.com a tour of his Los Angeles home, a 1979 Spanish colonial, and his custom two-story recording studio, which he calls "a different universe."

"Music is my passion and it's a big part of my life," says G-Eazy (born Gerald Gillum). "I'm eternally connected to my work so it just made a lot of sense to create a place where life and work intersect."

The artist bought the 1979 Spanish colonial in 2017 for $1.75 million and worked with interior designer Melody Jimenez to give the space a relaxed and inviting feel. "Taste is a very nuanced thing," he says. "I'm someone who cares about aesthetics, but I also want an energy and a vibe in a home to come through in the interior design."

The house was originally a four-bedroom but G-Eazy has converted one of the sleeping spaces into a massive closet for his sneaker collection of "north of 500 pairs." He explains, "I really wanted it to feel like you were walking around a museum."

G-Eazy's L.A. Home Studio

The rapper explained the importance of having a "separate space" for working, as he walked out his front door to an elevator, which he and Jimenez renovated with red velvet walls, Moroccan tiles and alabaster lighting.

G-Eazy's home studio comes complete with a lounge on the second level, soaked in neon light and decorated with his achievements, as well as a framed Kobe Bryant jersey. "Kobe Bryant was my hero," he explains.

"This was a birthday present a couple years ago, before he passed" he recalls. "I'd met him after a game, and the first thing he says to me, 'Yo, young Elvis!' Then he told me to chase the Beatles and to never give up and to just always want to be great and remember that Mamba mentality."

G-Eazy's L.A. Home Studio

The "Provide" artist pointed out a note that says, "Do the phenomenal," along with the late L.A. Laker's autograph. "Imagine walking past that everyday you walk into the studio," he added. "How could you not want to be great?"

Downstairs is the studio, which became his oasis after the lockdown began last March. "At first, nobody was seeing anybody, so it was just me down here," he explains. "I had to reteach myself how to engineer again. I had to reteach myself how to produce most of my music again. So, it's literally just me down here in this room, sitting at that keyboard, making music from scratch."

G-Eazy also noted that he's "big on rugs," especially in his studio, where he likes to sit on the floor and listen to songs after he's completed them.

The California-born rapper said he recorded most of his 2017 album The Beautiful & Damned in his home studio, as well as the majority of his upcoming seventh studio album These Things Happen Too.