The Delevingne sisters are living in style.

In Architectural Digest‘s September cover story, model siblings Poppy, 33, and Cara, 26, are showing off their magnificent Los Angeles retreat, which comes with a Playboy pinball machine, a stripper pole and most importantly, a sense of home for the trendsetting sisters.

“L.A. can be a lonely place,” Poppy told AD, while her younger sister added, “You really have to make an effort to reach out to people. Since one of us was always coming here for one reason or another, being with family just made sense.”

“This was the chance to build our dream sister house. Miraculously, we’re still talking,” joked Poppy, whose husband, former model and aviation executive James Cook, also lives with the British sisters.

Architect Nicolò Bini of L.A.–based Line Architecture worked alongside Poppy and Cara to create their fantasy home, which includes a pair of master bedrooms on different floor, with two separate entrances.

Image zoom

RELATED: Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott Say Never Paint Your Walls These Two Colors

“I wanted to create a true L.A. moment for them, with nods to California midcentury modern, Laurel Canyon bohemia, Beverly Hills swank, surfing culture, and a little Mexico,” Bini said of the home. “Then we tied all that in with Cara and Poppy’s Englishness to give the house another layer of Delevingne charm.”

The “Englishness” Bini added gives the home a feel of a 1950’s dwelling with a variety of bright colors, including an emerald dining room, a rattan monkey chandelier, and banana-leaf and palm-frond fabrics and wall coverings.

Image zoom Trevor Tondro

Poppy also added her own touch with the Moroccan sinks, which were inspired by her honeymoon in Marrakech.

“Poppy has more of an eye than I do. She has impeccable taste, so I let her take the lead on the decor,” Cara says. Poppy put it another way: “Basically, I’m a control freak. We each made our imprint on the design, but I was the one obsessing over the color of the curtain rings.”

Image zoom Trevor Tondro

RELATED: Jeannie Mai Reveals Living Room Redesign to ‘De-Spouse’ Her House After Divorce

When it came to their individual bedrooms, the sisters went in complete different directions. Poppy’s master bedroom features a wall covered in a hand-painted de Gournay paper featuring monkeys and toucans.

“I fell in love with de Gournay as a teenager,” she said. “I have a similar paper in the bathroom of my house in London. It’s a running theme. For my bedroom here, I wanted to create a calming atmosphere, with pale pinks and blues, Moroccan rugs, and super soft fabrics. It feels like heaven.”

Cara, meanwhile, opted for sex appeal in her creation. The room contains an 11-feet-wide bed, set on a mirrored platform, which Cara says “feels like the Playboy Mansion with a touch of Art Deco and a David Hicks pattern thrown in for good measure.”

Image zoom Poppy and Cara Delevigne Trevor Tondoro

“I wanted to reclaim the concept of the bachelor pad and make it my own,” she added.

Last but not least, Cara shaped a sound-proof bunker, right off her bedroom, that gives a bit provocative feel with a stripper pole, disco lighting, and an assortment of black velvet paintings of topless women, which she defends by citing Nelly.

“Like he said, it’s important to have a friend with a pole in the basement,” joked Cara.

To read the full story and see more photos, pick up the September issue of Architectural Digest or visit archdigest.com.