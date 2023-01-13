See Inside Bella Thorne's Eye-Popping LA Home — Complete with a Cannabis Bar, Tiara Drawer and 'Party Shower'

The Shake It Up star welcomed MTV's Cribs into her hilltop California mansion

By
Published on January 13, 2023 03:50 PM
See Inside Bella Thorne's Insane LA home Complete With Weed Bar, Disco Room, Tiara Drawer, Party Shower
Bella Thorne. Photo: Jessica Perez/MTV Cribs

Bella Thorne's Los Angeles home has some truly one of a kind features.

The Shake It Up actress, 25, took MTV Cribs on a tour of her six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,654-square-foot personal palace, complete with massive flower installations and some very interesting leisure spaces.

Faux blooms crawl up the walls of the foyer, adorning the staircase and cover a tree sculpture and swings outside. "It's very whimsical. It feels like a fresh breath of air," Thorne says of the latter, which was inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

See Inside Bella Thorne's Insane LA home Complete With Weed Bar, Disco Room, Tiara Drawer, Party Shower
Bella Thorne's home. Jessica Perez/MTV Cribs

Inside, the main living area is her "hangout room" decorated with a hot pink custom pool table, gold door, a series of dinosaur paintings, and a wall of neon lights bearing suggestive phrases.

She also leads cameras to an area she introduces as her "dab bar," a reference to the concentrated form of cannabis, which is draped in faux vines, and asks "Who wants to smoke? I do!" before lighting up.

See Inside Bella Thorne's Insane LA home Complete With Weed Bar, Disco Room, Tiara Drawer, Party Shower
Bella Thorne's home. MTV Cribs

Her next stop is the "Disco Room," complete with fictional villain-print wallpaper, a super-deep sofa, and an art project she did herself.

"I say 'disco' because, if you look around you, me and my sister made this glass shard installation," Thorne explains. "We wanted galaxy vibes in the ceiling, so at nighttime, we turn on the clouds and they bounce to music with lights in them, which is really, really cool."

See Inside Bella Thorne's Insane LA home Complete With Weed Bar, Disco Room, Tiara Drawer, Party Shower
Bella Thorne's home. Jessica Perez/MTV Cribs

Heading into the primary bedroom, she gave the classic Cribs introduction: "This is where the magic happens."

The space's standout feature is on the ceiling: an ornate mural of a blue sky with cherubs and clouds. Explains Thorne, "I spent a lot of time in Italy last year, and I was inspired by the little baby cherubs. I just love the cherubs!"

See Inside Bella Thorne's Insane LA home Complete With Weed Bar, Disco Room, Tiara Drawer, Party Shower
Bella Thorne's home. MTV Cribs

She then showed off her walk-in closet and ever-growing shoe collection, as well as a specialized pull out drawer for headwear: "Yes, I do have a drawer for tiaras," she explained.

See Inside Bella Thorne's Insane LA home Complete With Weed Bar, Disco Room, Tiara Drawer, Party Shower
Bella Thorne's home. Jessica Perez/MTV Cribs

"My bathroom is bigger than my bedroom," she notes as she leads cameras into the bright space, appointed with a crystal chandelier, mirrored vanity and soaking tub.

Stepping over to the large walk-in, glass-walled shower, Thorne exclaims, "Party shower! You know what I mean," before adding, "Orgies!"

See Inside Bella Thorne's Insane LA home Complete With Weed Bar, Disco Room, Tiara Drawer, Party Shower
Bella Thorne's home. MTV Cribs

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Outside, she tours the fire pit area, explaining, "We do a lot of s'mores nights here, a lot of drinking."

The yard also contains a few new pergolas for shaded dining and daybeds to take in, what she says is the most spectacular feature of the home: the "360 degree view. You just can't beat it."

See Inside Bella Thorne's Insane LA home Complete With Weed Bar, Disco Room, Tiara Drawer, Party Shower
Bella Thorne's home. Jessica Perez/MTV Cribs

Cribs returned to MTV in 2021, nearly 20 years after it first debuted. The first new season featured celebs including Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross, Tinashe, Tia Mowry, Jordyn Woods, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Rick Ross, and Marsai Martin.

The original series premiered in 2000 and ran for 13 seasons until 2005. It has since seen several reboots, including a CMT version in 2009 and a Snapchat Discover short-form series in 2017.

Cribs airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Related Articles
Bear and Mary Rinehart Nashville Home Credit: Allison Elefante
NEEDTOBREATHE's Bear Rinehart and Wife Mary Reveal Their 'Organic Modern' Nashville Home — See Inside!
Mike "The Situation" and Lauren Sorrentino
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino's Relationship Timeline
Kylie Jenner home stager
Kylie Jenner's Home Stager Decorated Her $22M Beverly Hills House to Sell as an 'Homage' to Her
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Re-Lists Brutalist Calabasas Condo for $3.5 Million
Demi Lovato home in AD
Demi Lovato's 'Psychedelic' California Home Has a 'Shroom Room' and a Lounge for Her Squirrels — See Inside!
Jojo Siwa Bedroom Makeover Tour
Jojo Siwa Shows Off Her Willy Wonka-Inspired Bedroom Makeover - Featuring 4,000 Pounds of Candy
Kat Von D House 357 lorraine
Kat Von D Cuts Price of Her L.A. Home (Featured in 'Cheaper by the Dozen!' ) to $12.5 Million
sonja morgan
'RHONY' 's Sonja Morgan Puts Her Upper East Side Townhouse Back on the Market for $8.75 Million
Sienna Miller New Home Line
Launches We Love! Sienna Miller Reveals Holiday Edit with ABC Carpet & Home, Plus More New Home Products
Karolina Kurkova apt for sale
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova Sells $4.5M NYC Loft Where She Gave Birth to Son — See the Photos
Selena + Chef S4 - Malibu House Tour
Selena Gomez Gives a Tour of Her 'Beach Vacation House' Featured in New Season of 'Selena + Chef'
Michael B. Jordan Home for Sale
Michael B. Jordan Lists Los Angeles Home for $13 Million — See Photos Inside
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Relationship Timeline
Zedd home
The Strangest Things in Celebrity's Houses - from a Skittles Machine to a Candy Bed
Taniya Nayak
HGTV's Taniya Nayak Transforms Florida Condo That Hadn't Been Touched in 50 Years — See Inside!
Kacey MUSGRAVES, WILLIE NELSON
Kacey Musgraves' Nashville Home Features a Framed Half-Smoked Joint Given to Her by Willie Nelson