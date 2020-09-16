Inside the 'Beautiful' Family Home Ayesha Curry Shares with Husband Steph and Their 3 Children

The chef and entrepreneur opens the doors to her California retreat, which she decorated herself!

For the first time ever, Ayesha Curry is giving a peek inside her family’s Northern California home.

The lifestyle maven recently opened up the house she shares with her husband, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, and their three kids — daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, and son Canon, 2 — in the Fall issue of Domino, showing off the private oasis she proudly decorated herself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The design process was no small feat, and tackling it alone is even more impressive considering Ayesha's ever-expanding empire: She has her own Food Network show, has authored two cookbooks, has a line of cookware and bedding, is a CoverGirl ambassador, helps run the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation charity, co-owns four restaurants and has a wine collaboration with her sister-in-law, Sydel Curry.

Image zoom Douglas Friedman

If that wasn’t enough, she also has her own lifestyle magazine, Sweet July, which launched in April 2020, which focuses on home, style, family and food (Sweet July is published by Meredith, PEOPLE’s parent company.) She is the first woman of color to come out with her own magazine since Oprah Winfrey and the late B. Smith.

Image zoom Douglas Friedman

“I thought it was a joke! Like, really? This little Jamaican-Canadian girl? Are we sure?” Ayesha told Domino of Meredith approaching her with the idea for the magazine. She says her roots — including watching her mother build a hairdressing business from the ground up in her hometown of Markham, Ontario — gave her the strength to be the entrepreneur she is today.

Image zoom Douglas Friedman

In addition to creating engaging content, Ayesha says she also knew she needed to make sure she was doing right by the Black community when putting together the publication: “There haven’t been many Black women given this platform on such a grand scale. And so I have to make sure my voice is heard in the way I want it to be. I want to make sure my people are getting what they want to hear.”

Image zoom Douglas Friedman

Currently, she’s planning the opening of a brick-and-mortar store in Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood that will be an extension of the magazine. It will carry lifestyle items both approved and created by Ayesha, and will dedicate space to emerging Black-owned brands that do not yet have their own storefronts.

Ayesha has brought her creativity to her home, as well, combining vintage finds with more modern pieces. The family of five gets to enjoy a unique respite from the outside world that's at once bright and airy yet moody and relaxing.

Image zoom Steve Jennings/Getty

Image zoom Ayesha Curry/ Instagram

She went with a neutral color palette throughout the house — lots of white, black and gray — but made sure that it was never boring.

“I think people get afraid of being mundane, but there’s so much texture,” she says of the choice. “You can create something beautiful that calms the spirit.”