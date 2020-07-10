"She didn't even have to ask," the couple's daughter Joserin says about the transformation, which went viral on Twitter

Before & After: See How One Husband Transformed an Attic Into His Wife's Dream Closet

You know the old saying: one man's unfinished attic is another's dream closet.

While staying inside amid the coronavirus pandemic inspired many to tackle DIY home improvement projects, few embarked on as ambitious a transformation as the Cabreras. The Maryland family, who owns the company Remodeling & Design LLC, used the time to transform their attic into a jaw-dropping walk-in closet — and the enviable project has gone viral on social media.

“Anyways my dad built my mom a closet in the attic,” Joserin Cabrera tweeted on June 21, sharing before-and-after photos of the dramatic transformation. It quickly gained attention, wracking up nearly 440K likes and 70K retweets.

“My dad was very happy that the company has been receiving so much attention,” Joserin tells PEOPLE of the spike in interest that the tweet has brought to the family-run business, which her dad, Rodolfo, started 4 years ago. “He's been working so hard to get the company to be known and it's finally happening.”

According to House Beautiful, the project took approximately three weeks to complete and cost between $25,000 and $30,000. Speaking about his inspiration for the reno, Rodolfo, who has 15 years of experience in the home remodeling industry, told the outlet, “Honestly, my wife and I needed more space for our clothes. One day I went up to my attic and I began to think ‘Wow, we have all this empty space that we can transform into something else.’”

The family purchased the 1925 house this past September. They quickly noticed it had limited closet space but a huge, unfinished space up top.

Now, that attic-turned-closet has prompted thousands of Twitter users to reconsider any unused spaces in their homes — and moreover, to hilariously call out their partners for not stepping up to create a closet of the same caliber.

“*Adds handy man to my long list of dating requirements*,” wrote one Twitter user.

“So you’re telling me that I need to hang out at hardware stores?” joked another.

While another wrote, “Whatever you do, do not let my wife see this. Thank You!”

Another Twitter user inquired about the entrance to the closet, asking, “So does she have to walk up these bad boys every time or what?” alongside a photo of a classic attic pull-down ladder. The answer is, not quite. Behold, the custom-built floating staircase: