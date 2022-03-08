Christina Haack Shows Off Her 'Organized and Aesthetically Beautiful' O.C. Home
Christina Haack's California home is ready for it's closeup.
The Christina on the Coast star, 38, brought in an expert, home organizer Ryen Toft of Simply Luxe Organizing, to help her to make her new space pristine and she shared her gratitude on Instagram Tuesday.
Haack posted a series of photos showing off the impeccable design of her pantry, walk-in closet and meticulously organized kitchen drawers.
"Hiring Ryen and her team of professional organizers has been so beneficial for myself and my family," she wrote in her caption. "They've now helped to create systems in multiple spaces and homes for me, making my last move a breeze."
The HGTV star added, "Ryen and the Simply Luxe team was such a joy to work with from beginning to end. I appreciate that they are design forward making my spaces both organized AND aesthetically beautiful."
Toft responded in the comments and shared her excitement for the upcoming new episodes of Christina on the Coast.
"I absolutely love organizing for you!!! You're the best in every way," she wrote. "Can't wait to see your next season, congrats again!!! Happy Women's Day!!! 😘"
Last fall, Toft opened up to PEOPLE about how she started organizing Haack's homes after meeting through mutual friends.
"I think we organized her last home three or four times," Toft told PEOPLE of the Newport Beach, Calif. home Haack purchased with ex-husband Ant Anstead before their 2018 wedding and sold in June 2021.
Toft added that Haack's new home, which she shares with her three children — daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, whom she shares with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 2, whom she shares with Anstead — is different from her last.
"The old [house] was in a little suburban neighborhood, so her backyard had a playground and a pool and that kind of thing," Toft said of the 4,804-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom property. "This one is right by the ocean. The layout's different, it's super open. You walk in and it just flows right to the ocean. It's amazing."