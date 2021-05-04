Drew Scott & Linda Phan Tear Up Watching Wedding Video for First Time on 3-Year Anniversary

The Property Brothers star and his wife, the creative director of Scott Brothers Entertainment, recorded their reactions to seeing the video, which has been years in the making

Drew Scott and Linda Phan marked their third wedding anniversary with a very special screening: their never-before-seen wedding video!

The Property Brothers star, 43, and Scott Brothers Entertainment exec, 36, who tied the knot in a stunning Italian ceremony in 2018, have never watched the 45-minute mini-movie documenting their big day, choosing instead to view it for the first time now and record their emotional reactions for a special YouTube video.

Scott and Phan, who co-host their podcast At Home, haven't just been holding out on watching the video until now out of sentimentality, however. It has actually taken years to complete, they explain.

"We had our wedding three years ago and we just finished our wedding video two months ago," Drew says of the event. "We're having Canadian junk food and it's worth it. That's the only way to watch a 45-minute wedding video."

Drew Scott Linda Phan Wedding Credit: Dennys Ilic

The couple is also sharing some new exclusive details about their over-the-top nuptials, which took place in front of 300 guests in Puglia: like the fact that they secretly got married before their Italy wedding!

Scott and Phan actually made it official in a hot tub in Nashville before heading to Europe. "There's a whole other process if you want to get married overseas. The legal wedding is done locally and then you just do the ceremony and all the fun stuff abroad," explains Drew.

Instead of rings, they exchanged burgers and their officiant said it was the coolest wedding she'd ever performed, they reveal.

Drew Scott Linda Phan Wedding Credit: Dennys Ilic

The wedding video also captures the emotional moment Drew discovers a secret note that Linda had snuck into his blazer pocket the morning of the ceremony. "I'm not crying. It was dusty in the room," he jokes watching the footage of him wiping away tears.

The couple also shared some unknown tidbits with PEOPLE exclusively, like the reveal that they didn't even get to taste their wedding cake on the day. To make up for the missed moment, Scott ordered mini versions of each of the four cake flavors for Phan from their baker, Butter&, after they were back home in Los Angeles.