The 46th president lived in this Scranton, Pennsylvania, home until he was 10 years old

See Joe Biden's Childhood Home, Where the President Grew Up in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden may currently call Washington, D.C. home, but long before the politician became the 46th President of the United States, he spent some of his formative years in this Scranton, Pennsylvania, residence.

The three-story Colonial home at 2446 N. Washington Ave. is located in Scranton's Green Ridge neighborhood and Biden's family lived there with his maternal grandparents, who were the homeowners, according to ABC News. In 1953, when Biden was 10 years old, he and his family moved to Claymont, Delaware, House Beautiful adds.

The current owner of the home said she bought the house from the Biden family in 1962 and detailed to ABC News that Biden, 78, "has visited often."

Most recently, on Election Day in November, the former vice president stopped by the home and signed a wall with an inspirational message. "From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020," he wrote.

Now, following his victory in the 2020 Presidental Election, Biden has made his own mark on his new D.C. home — including in the Oval Office.

Earlier this month, Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations Ashley Williams gave The Washington Post an exclusive tour of Biden's official new digs, which includes an extensive number of paintings and busts featuring the likenesses of influential past presidents and other figures who have made huge strides throughout American history.

"This Oval is an Oval for Day One," Williams told the Post, adding, "It was important for President Biden to walk into an Oval that looked like America and started to show the landscape of who he is going to be as president."

While portraits of former presidents like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Lincoln adorn the walls (as well as of other notable people involved in the country's founding, like Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton). Gone is the portrait of the controversial Andrew Jackson that hung in the office of Trump, 74.

The Resolute Desk used by Trump and many previous presidents was left unchanged, but Biden's Oval Office also saw the removal of military flags behind the desk and a bust of Winston Churchill, with the addition of an American flag and a flag with a presidential seal.

Biden selected a dark-blue rug that was in the room when Bill Clinton was in office, as well as drapes in a darker shade of gold than what Trump used and pieces of furniture (e.g., tables and sofas) from the White House collection.