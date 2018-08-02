See Brandi Carlile Rock Out inside a Tennessee Cave — Plus, How to Visit the Spectacular Site

Brandi Carlile is bringing folk-rock underground — literally!

The “Every Time I Hear that Song” singer will star in a special primetime episode of PBS’s Emmy-winning live music series Bluegrass Underground, now entering its 8th season. But the concert’s setting may very well steal the show.

The episode is the first filmed in The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee, a unique venue inside an ancient cave located at the base of Monteagle Mountain and in one of the most cavernous regions on earth, according to its website.

It took about 18 months to get the underground space ready to be a fully functioning concert venue for the series, its owner, Todd Mayo tells PEOPLE. But the result should be pretty spectacular as the Caverns are “an acoustically perfect setting,” according to a representative for the locale.

Carlile’s performance is just the start of a full lineup of shows to be held in the caves, which will host regular non-televised concerts throughout the season featuring artists including Band of Horses, Guster and Wyclef Jean. Find tickets here.

Watch a preview of Carlile’s performance above and tune in to PBS on August 3 to see the full show. (Check your local listings for times).