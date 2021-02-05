See Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's 'Incredible' Engagement Shoot with 3 Outfit Changes

The stars went all out in celebrating their love — and couldn't help but tease fans about when their wedding might take place!

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are enjoying every second of their engagement!

The Selling Sunset realtor, 33, and the Flip or Flop star, 39, both took to Instagram on Thursday to share tons of adorable behind-the-scenes footage from their recent engagement shoot at the Mission Inn Hotel in Riverside, Calif., to celebrate their upcoming nuptials.

"We're having fun today, we're in Riverside," El Moussa said in his Instagram Story, showing off his blue velvet tux and his fiancée in a silver halterneck dress as they stood in a dressing room pre-shoot. "So by the looks of things, we are doing an engagement shoot today. Are you having fun, honey?"

Young was all smiles, wiggling her ring finger and singing, "I'm getting maaarried!"

"I'm so happy," she continued, before teasing fans, "The wedding may or not be soon!"

The pair have stayed mum about exactly when they'll be saying "I do," but they have confirmed that it will be in 2021.

"Forever and ever and ever," Young wrote alongside one clip from the romantic shoot, which she shared on her main feed.

"What an incredible engagement shoot!! It was a very long day but my fiancé was such a trooper. My sweet love @therealtarekelmoussa I can't wait to make it official!! It's getting closer and closer!!" she added. "Let the countdown begin!!! 2021 wedding!!"

El Moussa and Young donned three different black-tie looks throughout the shoot, which took place in and around the luxurious hotel, which El Moussa commented had a European feel.

Young also changed her makeup and hairstyle for each of her looks, which in addition to the silver halter, included a sparkly white sleeveless dress with a leg-baring cutout and a long-sleeve red lace jumpsuit.

The jumpsuit — Young's last look — was a surprise for her future hubby, she revealed to her followers. And he was definitely a fan! "Look at my wife! I'm gonna show the world," he said while taking a video of her outfit and asking her to twirl.

"It's all for you," she replied.

To top it off, Young also debuted a "breathtaking" new band for her 8-carat diamond engagement ring. "We designed it together," she said.

Alongside a close-up Instagram Story video which showed off every angle of the piece, Young explained that she's been thinking about her "dream" ring for years.

"I never planned my 'dream wedding' but I saved rings I loved for the past 10 years," she wrote. "Gold with Emerald cut was always my dream ring."

She ended the post with a personal note to the Flipping 101 star: "My love, future hubby, you have my whole heart."

El Moussa and Young got engaged on July 25 while celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island in California.

