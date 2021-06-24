See Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's 'Warm' Home Makeover: It's 'a Sanctuary for Us' 

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Design Star: Next Gen host and Ellen DJ teamed up with Pottery Barn to decorate five rooms in their family's Los Angeles home

The Holker-Boss family are dancing their way through their newly-refreshed home!

When Allison Holker-Boss, 33, and her husband, Stephen "tWitch'' Boss, 38, moved into their Los Angeles home two years ago, they had a lot of plans for what they wanted it to become for their family. But it wasn't until this past year, when they had a little more time to spare during the pandemic, that they finally got around to turning those dreams into a reality.

The Design Star: Next Gen host recently teamed up with Pottery Barn and the brand's Design Crew to get their help breathing new life into five of the rooms in the home she and Boss - who met while competing on Dancing With the Stars - share with their three kids: daughters Weslie, 13, and Zaia, 1, and son Maddox, 5.

Though a multi-room makeover is no small task, she says it was as seamless a process as possible, because they made a point of figuring out how the spaces needed to serve their family before they started designing.

"We're a fun-loving family, but we're wild," Holker-Boss tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "We're always doing so many things, so we need that wind-down space where we can have our movie nights and we can come together for meals and just interact with each other."

The star says she worked with the home decor company to maintain the "chic modern farmhouse" vibe, while still making it feel comfortable and family-friendly. Together, they revamped the entryway, front room, living room, breakfast nook and outdoor patio, fusing the modern elements of the house with timeless new pieces.

"I wanted to make sure we could find this balance of beauty, but functionality for my children, and just a warm and inviting feel," she continues. "My family, we're constantly on the go, we're constantly working. It's just activities and all sorts of different things going on all the time. So I really wanted the home to feel like a sanctuary for us where it was our safe space where we could breathe together and just create memories in this really warm space. And that's exactly what it feels like."

Holker-Boss says that the family's hands-down favorite room is the living room/great room.

"We have this great room that connects to our kitchen, but then also we have these amazing, beautiful doors that open right up to our patio. So when I say it's a great room, it's literally our kitchen, our living room and our outdoor space all connected as one, and it's easily where I would say we as a family spends 70 percent of our time," Holker-Boss says.

She continues: "The kids could be playing outside, but we're still inside watching them. Or the kids can watch a movie while we're sipping our wine outside, enjoying the day. It feels like this space where everyone can be doing their individual acts, but we're still connected in it."

One of the reasons the family loves this room so much is because of the new furniture that they added to it, she says - especially the seating.

"We have this amazing sectional couch, and it is the perfect size," Holker-Boss says, joking that she and her husband are not napping people, but they fall asleep on this couch frequently. "You can fit so many people on it, and it's so comfortable."

In typical kid fashion, Holker-Boss says her children's' favorite pieces of furniture are the spinning chairs in the great room.

"They're these circular, beautiful white chairs that turn - but they don't turn too fast where it ever could be dangerous or they could break," she says. "They're so sturdy and the kids just push themselves on them and swivel around. It's pretty epic. They love those."

The great room is just one space where the family plans to host friends and family as the pandemic comes to an end, something they've been missing for quite a while now.

"We absolutely love hosting dinner parties and game nights and holiday-themed parties," Holker-Boss says. "So we're really, really excited about opening up our home fully and having guests over soon."

In fact, she says, "I feel that we almost rebirthed our home with this makeover, so it's going to be a perfect way of reintroducing our space to having guests over."

When designing the room makeovers, Holker-Boss says that making guests feel welcome was always top of mind, because she and Boss want their home to feel like it belongs to everyone who enters.

"It's a very inviting space," Holker-Boss says of the house now. "No one's going to ever walk in our space and feel like they can't sit down on the couch."

"I think that's the thing that I love the most, is that everything in our home says, "Come on in. You're welcome in our home. We're going to have a great day today," she adds.

Beyond the furniture, paint and decor, Holker-Boss insists a house full of people you love is what makes it the most beautiful - and she lucked out in that regard.

"I look at our space and it just feels like a space for all of us," she says. "I said this to my husband recently. I was like, "It actually feels like this is what our home was always supposed to be."