Even Amazon Shoppers Who Hate Mopping Can't Stop Using This Steam Cleaner — and It's on Sale
If deep cleaning your home has always felt impossible, it's likely you're working with the wrong appliances. After all, a traditional vacuum cleaner can only do so much. Rather than pulling out a run-of-the-mill mop or getting down on your hands and knees to scrub, it's worth investing in a bonafide steam mop that's guaranteed to pull up so much dirt.
Amazon shoppers recommend the Secura Steam Mop — and it's currently on sale. The device boasts 1,200 watts of steaming power, pushing out bursts of hot steam at high temperatures. Just attach one of the microfiber mop pads, add water to the tank, let the device heat up, and then it'll be ready to be used on tile, sealed hardwood, laminated floors, hard floors, marble, and carpet.
The steamer can also be converted into a handheld appliance, making it incredibly easy to steam upholstered items like furniture, as well as appliances like the stovetop and bathtub. The set comes with a slew of accessories, including an angle nozzle, round brush, large round brush, flat brush, scraping tool, ironing brush, and window cleaning tool, giving you the ability to steam clean just about anything in the house.
Buy It! Secura Steam Mop, $57 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the steam cleaner a five-star rating, with many noting that it "blasts away dirt' and "works wonders on cleaning built-up gunk." Another person wrote, "it cleaned and made my floors look better than they ever have."
"Stop looking for a steam mop; this is it!" one five-star reviewer shared. "The first steam mop I had was a Shark and this mop is ten times better. I also love the attachments that come with it because they have a purpose and you will actually use them. Lightweight, powerful, and sturdy for a great price. I have been looking for something to clean these floors of mine and I couldn't be more impressed."
"I have zero carpet in my house other than some area rugs, and mopping is the task I hate most," another user said. "I decided to try this out and it has been a life and time saver! Works great on my floors and got some stains off my kitchen counter, too."
Head to Amazon and shop the Secura Steam Mop for just $57 while this deal lasts.
- Even Amazon Shoppers Who Hate Mopping Can't Stop Using This Steam Cleaner — and It's on Sale
- Hot Sleepers Call This Silky, Breathable Bedding the 'Best Bed Sheets Ever' — and They're on Sale
- Amazon Quietly Launched a Huge Rug Sale, and Prices Start at $11
- This Portable Space Heater Gives 'Instant Heat in Under 60 Seconds' — and It's Less Than $30 at Amazon