Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Former Glamorous Beverly Hills Mansion Listed for $14.5M — See Inside!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former Beverly Hills property is on the market for $14.5 million.

The stunning three-floor mansion — which the rapper lived in from 2008 to 2013 — boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The newly renovated property features three floors of sleek glass and modern white walls with top-notch appliances and nearly every amenity imaginable.

Aleks Lipovic, Aaron Kirman and Holland Ashrafnia of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass hold the listing, which is described by Compass as "an entertainer's paradise" with a layout that's "ideal for those who like to host."

The Beverly Hills home, which was first built in 2004, features a top floor entrance with a grand foyer, which leads to the impressive primary suite with hardwood floors and a fireplace. The suite includes a lounge and balcony offering glimpses of the Pacific Ocean and Downtown L.A.

The marble bathroom upstairs comes with two vanities and showers, plus a tub that looks out on the home's unparalleled views.

The home's kitchen is located on the middle level. The space comes with stainless steel appliances and a marble island, and makes for easy entertaining with an open floor plan dining area — plus an entertainer's bar — that's perfect for hosting guests.

Downstairs on the bottom floor, the home has three additional bedrooms, plus a relaxing living room featuring a fireplace and plenty of space to lounge. Pocket doors lead to the backyard space, which includes an infinity pool and sunken spa, plus a barbecue station.

The Compass website described Diddy's former property as "the crown jewel of Beverly Crest" that's just "moments away from Sunset Blvd and the Beverly Hills Hotel."

The home was last sold in 2006 for $9.2 million, according to the property history on the Compass website.