Sean & Catherine Lowe Decked the Halls of Their Dallas Home with Finds from Their New Collection

Baby number three is on the way for Sean and Catherine Lowe, but their family isn’t the only thing that’s growing — their home line with Wayfair is too!

The creative couple — who met on the seventeenth season of The Bachelor in 2013 — first launched “Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe,” in April 2017, launching a collection of attractive, kid-friendly furniture pieces Catherine dubbed “sophisti-comfortable.”

Now, they’re releasing a new set of unique and cozy pieces for Winter 2019 (including rugs for the first time!) and they gave PEOPLE an inside look at how they’ve used them to decorate their own Dallas home for the holiday season. Take a peek inside!