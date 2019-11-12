Sean & Catherine Lowe Decked the Halls of Their Dallas Home with Finds from Their New Collection

Sean and Catherine Lowe’s Home for the Holidays
Baby number three is on the way for Sean and Catherine Lowe, but their family isn’t the only thing that’s growing — their home line with Wayfair is too!
The creative couple — who met on the seventeenth season of The Bachelor in 2013 — first launched “Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe,” in April 2017, launching a collection of attractive, kid-friendly furniture pieces Catherine dubbed “sophisti-comfortable.”
Now, they’re releasing a new set of unique and cozy pieces for Winter 2019 (including rugs for the first time!) and they gave PEOPLE an inside look at how they’ve used them to decorate their own Dallas home for the holiday season. Take a peek inside!
Brotherly Love
Sean and Catherine confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that they were pregnant with their third child in mid-June. The couple already have two sons: Isaiah Hendrix, 1, and Samuel Thomas, 3.
Family friendliness was crucial to Catherine and Sean when designing their new collection. They aimed for both comfort and durability in their pieces, as well as items that would spark holiday joy.
“Christmas has always been a favorite holiday of ours, but now with two kids and one on the way, it’s huge at the Lowe house,” says the couple. “We go all out for Christmas because we want to help create memories that our kids will hold onto for a lifetime.”
Buy It! Mcmakin Lumbar Pillow, $37.92, wayfair.com; Branchville Square Faux Fur Throw Pillow, $36.14, wayfair.com
Dinner Time
Though even the Lowes aren’t immune to a holiday mishap or two — especially when it comes to Christmas dinner.
“I once dropped a Christmas casserole on the floor before it was set to serve to my entire family,” Catherine admits. “I scooped it back into the dish and kept my mouth shut until after dinner. Luckily my family has a great sense of humor and got a good laugh out of eating floor food.”
Buy It! Genesis Gray Charcoal Area Rug, $409.99, wayfair.com; Farrah 20 Piece Flatware Set, $26.99, wayfair.com
Hit the Floor!
In addition to new sectionals, arm chairs and chesterfields, the Lowes are excited to release their first line of rugs, which includes everything from simple solids to funky patterns.
“We knew from the beginning that rugs would be the perfect complement to our line of sofas and chairs,” says Sean. “Every great living room has a great rug. So with that in mind, we set out to create a collection of rugs that would not only pair well with our furniture, but really help make a living space complete.”
Buy It! Genesis Gray Charcoal Area Rug, $409.99, wayfair.com; Luca Sofa, $1,284.99, wayfair.com
"Make it Fun!"
When asked how to best prep your home for the holidays with little ones in tow, Catherine has three words of advice: “Make it fun!”
“Both with decorating and entertaining, keep your kids in mind,” she continues. “I think the more Santa Claus figurines, the better and bring on the inflatable snowman in the front yard. We might not have the fanciest Christmas decorations, but we have a house the kids love!”
Buy It! Mercury Glass Tree with Glitter, $26.88, wayfair.com; Mongolian Long Hair Faux Fur Christmas Stocking, $14.99, wayfair.com
Family Traditions
“Our favorite holiday tradition is to put on our jammies, grab some hot cocoa, jump in the car and look at all the lights while we listen to Christmas music on the radio,” says Catherine. “We call it ‘Jammy Cocoa Christmas.'”
This year, though, things are going to be a little different on Christmas thanks to the baby’s due date.
“We’re celebrating Christmas on the 22nd this year,” says the couple, “because we’ll be in the hospital on Christmas Day away from our boys.”
Buy It! Lara Armchair, $326.99, wayfair.com ; Midhurst Cotton Lumbar Pillow, $47.99; wayfair.com