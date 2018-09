Bachelor sweethearts Catherine and Sean Lowe are more than just your average #couplesgoals. With a gorgeous home in Dallas and two adorable sons (Samuel, 2, and Isaiah, 4 months) the married couple are basically #lifegoals too. But in case you needed more of a reason to love them, check out their “sophisti-comfortable” furniture collection, “Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe.” The pair just upgraded the line with two new sofa styles, now available on Wayfair.

The couple will also appear in Wayfair’s fall catalogue to discuss their family and furniture line. “We try out every item, usually here in our home,” Catherine tells Wayfair. “The collection is a reflection of us, and we have to love every piece.”