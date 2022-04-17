Shoppers Are 'Astonished' by What This Dryer Vent Cleaner Pulled Out of Their Machines, and It's Now Just $10
Have you ever cleaned your dryer vent? If not, it's definitely something to add to your spring cleaning checklist. According to the most recent data from the National Fire Protection Association, dust, fiber, and lint are what most commonly spark flames in clothes dryers.
Instead of hiring a professional to do the dirty work, check out the Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit on Amazon while it's on sale for just $10. It includes a 33-inch hose, an adapter, and a guidewire to help you maneuver the hose deep into the vent where you can't reach. All you need is a vacuum that accommodates attachments; several reviewers said a Dyson "worked beautifully," but any similar model will do the trick.
The hose attachment might seem flimsy at first, but that flexibility allows it to reach anywhere within your dryer vent without getting stuck. (Don't forget to attach the guidewire before cleaning — it's the key to success!) Choose from two suction settings, light or heavy-duty, depending on how long it's been since your vent was last cleared.
Not only will this "easy to use" cleaning gadget help lower your risk of house fires, but it'll also help your appliance run more smoothly — and that could lead to your clothes drying faster. Win-win-win!
Buy It! Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $9.34 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Amazon reviewers were "astonished at what came out" of their dryers when using this kit: One shopper even said it "pulled out a few pounds of lint" that they never knew was there. Use this cleaning kit to clear your vent once a month, or at least a few times a year, to give you peace of mind — a clogged dryer vent can be an accident waiting to happen.
Nearly 100 reviews said the Sealegend kit is well worth the money, and while it's on sale for $10, it's just too good to pass up.
