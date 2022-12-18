Amazon Shoppers Say They Had 'No Clue' How Much Lint Was Hiding in Their Dryer Until They Used This $11 Tool

Cleaning the dryer vent might not be something that's top of mind — especially if you've never done it before. But it's a task that's imperative, since a build-up of lint could cause a dryer fire if you're not careful.

Look to Amazon for the tool you need: The Sealegend Two-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit is just $11 right now, and it's guaranteed to make a huge difference in your life. The flexible tool allows for cleaning in difficult-to-access places, making your appliance run more efficiently and securely. Simply attach the tool to a vacuum cleaner to suck out all the built-up dust and lint from the dryer. Plus, the hose attachment is over 2.6 feet long, giving you ample space to reach pretty deep.

The kit also comes with a flexible lint brush that can be used to remove trapped lint in the dryer and even reach behind the fridge to clean the coils in the back. The traditional hose can also get rid of dust from outdoor vents as well as reach into difficult-to-clean corners around the house.

More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given the dryer vent cleaner a five-star rating, with one adding that it cleaned "more than 15 years worth of lint" and many more swearing that it "really works." One user said, "This is such a simple important task that can easily prevent house fires caused by too much lint stuck inside dryers," while another wrote: "I had no clue how much was hiding inside the dryer."

A third five-star reviewer enthused, "I was shocked by the amount of lint I got out of my dryer with this item. Wow is an understatement." They also added, "My dryer works a lot better now, and I don't worry about fires as much now."

