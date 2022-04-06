This 'Satisfyingly Disgusting' Dryer Vent Cleaner Is Only $10 at Amazon Right Now
We're still in the throes of spring cleaning season, and while you may have already organized the linen closet and vacuumed every inch of the house, there may be one appliance you haven't thought to clean: the dryer. After all, the dryer isn't something you normally clean on a weekly basis, but you should be making sure to remove excess lint from the device more often than you think.
To do so, all you need is the Sealegend 2 Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, which is under $10 at Amazon. The tool removes built-up lint from dryer vents, allowing the appliance to run more efficiently and ultimately prevent dryer fires. Each pack comes with a hose attachment that measures 2.6 feet, and all you have to do is attach it to a vacuum (it fits nearly every kind!) and get to work.
Thanks to the extra-long hose, you'll be able to remove years of trapped lint from the dryer. Plus, it can also be used to clean corners and remove dirt from under the couch. The kit comes with a handful of items too, including a vacuum adapter, cleaning pipe, and flexible lint brush, which can be used on its own to quickly remove lint.
Buy It! Sealegend 2 Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $9.95 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
More than 7,700 Amazon shoppers have given the dryer vent cleaner a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that it "sucked out nearly half a pound of lint," calling it "satisfyingly disgusting." Another user put it simply: "I was shocked at how much stuff came out."
A second reviewer called the dryer vent cleaner "one of the most useful gadgets" they had purchased in a long time. Once they used the cleaner, they noted: "I got the equivalent of about two handfuls of fuzzy stuff out of my vent… and I'm religious about cleaning out the dryer vent after every load." They added, "with what I got out of there, I'm surprised my dryer was able to work at all before I used this vent cleaner."
Head to Amazon to get the Sealegend 2 Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit for under $10 while it's on sale.
- This Versatile T-Shirt Dress Is Blowing Up on Amazon Right Now — and It's on Sale for Less Than $30
- Amazon Dropped a Bunch of Deals on Patio Furniture — Up to 67% off
- This 'Satisfyingly Disgusting' Dryer Vent Cleaner Is Only $10 at Amazon Right Now
- This Stylish Two-Piece Set Is a 'Vacation-Wear Must,' Comes in 15 Bright Colors, and Starts at $31