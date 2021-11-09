Amazon's Best-Selling Christmas Ornaments Are Shatterproof and Pet-Proof, Shoppers Report
The return of red cups at Starbucks and news of early Black Friday sales can mean only one thing: The holiday season is here. If you're feeling festive and ready to decorate, a collection of colorful, shatterproof ornaments from Amazon is waiting to be added to your cart.
Available in colors like champagne, pink, black, and a very festive evergreen, the Amazon best-selling Sea Team Christmas ornaments are a "durable" favorite among reviewers. The plastic bulbs appear glassy thanks to a glazed finish, and inside, you'll find sparkly designs, like sequins, glitter, and tinsel-like lining. Choose from four sizes, the smallest being 60 millimeters in diameter (or just under 2.5 inches).
"Good thing it is shatterproof… as my toddlers touch them all the time," one shopper wrote, who also noted that their attached ribbons make for "easy hanging" —but they also come with accompanying dismountable hooks, which allows customers to choose which method of hanging they prefer.
"These look like glass but have the durability of plastic," another reviewer confirmed. "Blended in well with my other ornaments and I received many compliments on them… Withstood my two dogs and their wagging tails and lived up to their shatterproof claims."
Plus, the glitter on these ornaments stays where it should. "I love that I can still have the look of glitter without any mess!" a shopper noted. "All of the pretty stuff is inside. On the outside you have a clear, mess free bulb. I have received so many compliments on these and will buy more next year. I have dropped them and my one year old has tossed them around without any concern or damage."
It's hard to believe that ornaments able to withstand cats, dogs, and toddlers weren't made with a little Christmas magic, but based on the more than 5,000 five-star ratings, these Sea Team ornaments are definitely worth hanging on your tree. Pick up the Amazon best-seller below.
- Amazon's Best-Selling Christmas Ornaments Are Shatterproof and Pet-Proof, Shoppers Report
- Olivia Wilde, Kaia Gerber, and More Celebs Are Wearing a Throwback Sneaker on Repeat This Fall
- Amazon's Best-Selling Blanket with More Than 83,000 Perfect Ratings Is on Sale for Only $20 Right Now
- Amazon Just Launched a Size-Inclusive Holiday Fashion Guide — but You Only Have 3 Days to Shop the Looks