Scottie Pippen Relists $2 Million Chicago Mansion with Custom Bulls Basketball Court

The NBA legend recently revealed that his kids' love of basketball inspired the unique home addition

Scottie Pippen is looking to score a buyer for his unique Chicago home.

The NBA legend, 55, has listed his 10,000-square-foot house for $2.1 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The spacious property has six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms as well as a number of impressive amenities, including a movie theater, wine cellar, and custom indoor basketball court. In a touching nod to the Hall of Famer's career, the court pays tribute to his time with the Chicago Bulls, and includes a graphic of Pippen's jersey on the floor.

Although the property has been on and off the market numerous times since 2016, Pippen has upped the asking price for the home, which was listed for $1.7 million last year, the Times reported.

Just last month, Pippen gave Architectural Digest a tour of the impressive Highland Park home.

“I’ve actually had this house since 2004, but now I’m in LA. It’s kind of a vacation house now,” he explained.

Before showing off the one-of-a-kind court, Pippen explained that his seven children were the ones who inspired the basement addition. “My kids at one time were into playing the piano but they kind of outgrew that and got into basketball,” he said.

“This is kind of where we’d get it done at right here. As you guys know, basketball has been my life and my kids [are] sort of following my dream of wanting to be a professional basketball player one day,” he added. “So this was an addition that we added onto the house and they're always in here hooping.”

Just last year, Pippen’s son Scotty Jr. took an important step in his career, committing to play basketball for Vanderbilt University.

Although Pippen won six NBA titles with the Bulls, his relationship with the team soured after he signed a seven-year, $18 million deal — which was highlighted in the ESPN Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance.

It was also revealed in the series that Scottie’s earnings were far less than the $30 million Jordan was getting each season while the two played together

After leaving the Bulls in 1998, Scottie signed a five-year $67.2 million contract with the Houston Rockets — and his total NBA career earnings ended up being larger than his former teammate’s, who had earned $93.29 million at the time of his retirement, Bleacher Report previously reported.