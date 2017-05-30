Income Property host Scott McGillivray has been on HGTV long enough to remember when he was “the one with the hair,” (before the likes of Drew and Jonathan Scott and Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ luscious locks moved in), so the Canadian contractor can basically orchestrate a dramatic makeover reveal and add resale value in his sleep.

But how does he fair against a speed round of Interior Design Would You Rather?

McGillivray, 39, who also stars in Moving the McGillivrays and Buyers’ Bootcamp, breezed through the technical portion of his quiz, choosing quartz countertops over granite or marble for their style and durability, and harking back to his days as an assistant on Debbie Travis’ Painted House for his strong stance on throw pillow fluffing.

But the former PEOPLE Sexy Man of the Week got stuck when things turned personal. See how he fared when asked to choose between his fellow HGTV hosts from Property Brothers and Fixer Upper in the video above. Hint: His first response was, “they’re gonna kill me.”