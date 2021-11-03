Wayfair Secretly Discounted Select Items from HGTV's Property Brothers Home Collection — Here's What to Shop
Fans of the Property Brothers have dreamt of getting a total home renovation from Drew and Jonathan Scott — and now, that dream can be realized thanks to their exclusive home decor and furniture line, Scott Living at Wayfair. The collection features their signature modern design style, but with the everyday functionality families need.
"We created Scott Living because we believe a luxurious home can and should be accessible to all," Jonathan Scott said in a press release. "All of our furniture fits perfectly in a variety of styles, allowing you to easily and affordably refresh any space."
Since the line's debut last month, shoppers have been bringing the brothers' designs home — and right now, you can shop the collection for less during Wayfair's Big Holiday sale event. Instead of sorting through multiple pages of home furniture and decor, we've rounded up a list of our 10 favorite deals to shop that are up to 60 percent off.
- Scott Living Dari Heathered Semi-Sheer Single Curtain Panel, $17.99 (orig. $45)
- Scott Living Marble/Brown Ceramic Table Vase, $24.99 (orig. $32.99)
- Scott Living Hawthorn Frame End Table, $310 (orig. $465)
- Scott Living Geometric Black/Beige Area Rug, $99–$1,949 (orig. $149–$2,599)
- Scott Living Bellevue Accent Chair, $519.99 (orig. $1,180)
- Scott Living Gold Metal Table Vase, $45.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Scott Living By Restonic Mediterranean Plush Hybrid Mattress, $859.99 (orig. $999)
- Scott Living Gatsby Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll, $1.24 per square foot
- Scott Living Hawthorn Wide Armchair, $258 (orig. $387)
- Scott Living Metal Tabletop Lantern, $49.99 (orig. $65.99)
If you're stocked with blankets, floor pillows, and fall decor, but your home could still use a cozy refresh, take a peek at your floors, windows, and walls. Adding things like curtains, rugs, and peel-and-stick wallpaper are a quick and affordable way to reinvent the look of your space. These semi-sheer curtains provide enough privacy from neighbors, but they allow more light to come through than blackout ones. They come in several neutral colors to fit most home decor — and it's currently on sale for just $18. You can also grab this geometric area rug for 34 percent off and a peel-and-stick wallpaper for only $1.24 per square foot.
There's also plenty of furniture on sale right now like this gold accent table with a geometric top for $155 off and this mid-century modern gray accent chair that's 56 percent off. Shoppers can save $139 on this hybrid cooling mattress that's like "sleeping on a cloud" because it's firm yet soft, and will support you in all sleeping positions.
Several home decor items are on sale for under-$50 too, like this marble and gold vase and this gold metal plant stand for 24 percent off. There's also a metal wire lantern shoppers say is sturdy and looks beautiful in their living room and outdoor spaces for $50.
Keep scrolling to shop the best deals on the new Scott Living home collection, starting at $18 on Wayfair.
