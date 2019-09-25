Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are making big plans!

The Flip It Like Disick star, 36, and his girlfriend, 21, are getting real about their future together, including the possibility of moving to a new shared home in Malibu.

In a clip from the upcoming show’s season finale, airing Sunday, the two sit outside discussing Richie’s lukewarm feelings about Disick’s current “bachelor pad,” and the discussion turns to the possibility of finding a new home together in Malibu.

“I love Malibu! I would be down to move to Malibu any day,” the model says, after Disick brings up the idea.

The house flipper also shared how comfortable he felt with Richie, acknowledging that without her, he “was always looking for somebody or something.”

“She’s always been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man, and made things easier in my life,” he added. The pair were first romantically linked in May 2017, made things Instagram official in September of that year, and now seem ready to make a big investment in their future.

RELATED: Sofia Richie Calls Boyfriend Scott Disick Her ‘Angel’ as She Celebrates Her 21st Birthday

Richie added that moving to Malibu “would be fun” because she could add her own personal “touches on things” in the house.

“You just want big closets,” joked Disick.

Richie clapped back that she “just wants some involvement,” noting his current home in Hidden Hills is “very manly Scott,” like a “bachelor pad.”

“Yeah, I had it before I met you,” Disick reminded his girlfriend.

Image zoom Denise Truscello/Getty Images

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, however, seemed keen on a realtor friend showing the two a few “sick houses” in Malibu.

“I feel like it would be nice to start over, now that I think about it,” Richie said.

In addition to his Hidden Hills home, Disick has also been flipping luxury real estate in the neighborhood. He recently listed a home he purchased for a reported $3.25 million in April 2018 for $6.9 million.

He also just made a serious investment in his current place — making over daughter Penelope’s room for $20,000 with help from his interior designer Willa Ford, according to E!

Flip It Like Disick airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, on E!