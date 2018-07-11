Scott Disick Shares Racy Photo of Sofia Richie as Couple Vacations in Greece

Sun’s out, buns out.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been enjoying a romantic vacation in the Greek islands — and Disick definitely isn’t shy when it comes to sharing the views with his followers. On Wednesday, the father of three posted a racy picture of his girlfriend from behind as she wore nothing but a skimpy black bikini, red heels and a cross-body bag.

“I guess we’re leaving,” he captioned the shot. (Hours later, they were spotted at the airport together in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.)

It’s unclear whether the couple is headed back to Los Angeles or somewhere else in Europe, but they’ve certainly been making the most of their trip. On Tuesday, Disick, 35, and Richie, 19, were spotted soaking up the sun in Mykonos before grabbing dinner together in town that night.

Their vacation comes about a month after the two briefly broke up.

On May 31, Disick was spotted looking flirty with a mystery woman at Kanye West‘s Ye listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he reportedly told guests that he and Richie were no longer together. That weekend, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Richie had called it quits and moved out of his house — but days later, they were photographed grabbing lunch at Nobu and denied via social media that they ever split.

According to an insider, Richie was “really disappointed in the Wyoming photos and wouldn’t talk to Scott for a couple days.” Eventually, however, “they hashed it out … and he smoothed things over like everyone expected.”

Richie even joined Disick and his three children (sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 6) for a Father’s Day lunch at Nobu Malibu.

The couple has been officially dating since last September after initially sparking romance rumors last spring following his split from Kourtney Kardashian.