Scott Disick Lists Hidden Hills Home He Completely Transformed for $6.9 Million — See Inside!

If you’ve got upwards of $6.9 million lying around for your next real estate investment, you can now live in a house flipped by Scott Disick!

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been working over the past year to transform a 5,663-square-foot home in L.A, as documented throughout the first season of his home renovation reality series Flip it Like Disick.

Now, days before the series’ seventh episode, that new-and-improved house has officially hit the market — and it’s flippin’ gorgeous.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom property — located in the celeb-studded community of Hidden Hills — is being sold for $6.89 million, listed by Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian of The Agency.

The single-family farmhouse-style home was originally built in 1973, and needed plenty of work to bring it into the 21st century. Now, with Disick’s vision and the help of his Flip it Like Disick team — including pop star turned interior designer Willa Ford — the property is both modern and luxurious, boasting two master bathrooms, an open floor plan, a wine cellar, a 10-foot glass pivot door and plenty of outdoor living space for enjoying the beautiful California weather year-round.

The listing notes that pocket doors lead out to the expansive backyard, which comes complete with a “zero-edge pool,” a gas fire pit and a reclaimed wood pavilion.

A rep for the show confirmed to PEOPLE that Scott spent $3.25 million on the property in April 2018 — $3.64 million less the current asking price.

Disick successfully flipped his first investment five years ago and has since converted unique home projects for his A-list friends and family, including guest rooms, studios and his kids’ playhouse at ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s home. (Disick and Kourtney, 40, share sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7.)

“I’m excited to bring fans a new series that shows what I’m really passionate about professionally, which is flipping real estate and doing crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes,” Disick said of Flip It Like Disick in an earlier statement. “E! has never had a show like this before. It’s a bit different than viewers are used to seeing, but I think they will be both entertained and inspired by my team.”

Disick is executive producing the series with Kris Jenner.