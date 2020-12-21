Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Go House Hunting: See the $65 Million+ Mansions They Toured

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, and model, 19, were first spotted out together in October

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin recently toured several spectacular homes currently listed for sale in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirms.

The reality star, 37, "is a known real estate connoisseur," a source tells PEOPLE, and visited the properties with his agent Tomer Fridman, who also works with many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The source notes that Disick was looking "for his next buying opportunity" but did not disclose who that property might be for.

Image zoom Credit: Hilton & Hyland; Inset: George Pimentel/WireImage

Image zoom Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin | Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty

House hunting is not an uncommon date activity for Disick. In a September 2019 episode of his house-flipping show Flip It Like Disick, he and Richie toured a $20 million home in Malibu, where he noted the greenery-shrouded property would allow him to “walk around naked all day! I could make my own nudist colony here," he joked.

Disick and Hamlin toured at least three properties, all with asking prices over $65 million.

Two of the homes are also represented by Fridman, including the Owlwood Estate, which is currently listed for a cool $115 million. The 9-bedroom, 12-bathroom, 12,201-square-foot house seen below was built in 1936 and is sited on 10 acres — the largest lot in the celeb-favorite neighborhood of Holmby Hills.

In addition to the Italianate mansion, the pristine property also includes an Olympic swimming pool, pool house and tennis court. Owlwood is co-listed by Fridman of Compass, and Drew Fenton of Hilton and Hyland.

Disick and Hamlin also visited an estate dreamed up by the now-divorced Mr. Chow restaurateur Michael Chow and fashion designer Eva Chow. The 30,000-square-foot home (below) down the street from the Playboy Mansion is listed with Fridman, Fenton and Carl Gambino of Compass for $65 million.

Image zoom Credit: Douglas Friedman for COMPASS

Image zoom Credit: Douglas Friedman for COMPASS

The home's architecture, including soaring interior spaces scaled to fit the former couple's massive artworks, was inspired by the Reina Sofia museum in Madrid. The house was completed in 2005, has 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, and sits on 1.1 acres.

Lastly, the pair toured a 31,000-square-foot estate (below) described in its listing as "fit for a mogul," also in Holmby Hills. The home, asking $69.95 million and listed with Fenton, features a two-story wood-paneled library, a formal dining room that can seat 20, and an indoor swimming pool among other over-the-top amenities.

Image zoom Credit: Hilton & Hyland

Image zoom Credit: Hilton & Hyland

Image zoom Credit: Hilton & Hyland

In addition to their outings together, Disick also recently popped up on Hamlin's social media. In a Thanksgiving post, she noted the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was one of the things she was "thankful for."