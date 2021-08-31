The Lucky Rabbit recreated the famed motel where Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis Rose lived after losing their riches

Schitt's Creek Fans Can Now Visit a Rosebud Motel Replica for Free — See Inside!

Now's your chance to live like the Roses!

The Lucky Rabbit flea market in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, has created a replica of the Rosebud Motel, dubbed the Roseburg Motel, open to guests now until Oct. 31.

Tickets are free to take photos at the 20x20 set within the store. Guests can "check-in" every Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Inside the Roseburg Motel, guests can sit at a vanity where Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) kept all of her wigs, see memorabilia from Moira's movie The Crows Have Eyes, find a pair of black sunglasses with white frames that were famously worn by David (Dan Levy), let out a scream of frustration like Alexis (Annie Murphy) and attempt to manage the chaos like Johnny (Eugene Levy) and motel owner Stevie Budd (Emily Hampshire).

Rosebud Motel replica Rosebud Motel replica | Credit: The Lucky Rabbit

The Rosebud Motel became home to the Roses after the formerly affluent and out-of-touch family lost all their money and were forced to live in a small town, the last property they own.

