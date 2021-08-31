Schitt's Creek Fans Can Now Visit a Rosebud Motel Replica for Free — See Inside!
The Lucky Rabbit recreated the famed motel where Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis Rose lived after losing their riches
Now's your chance to live like the Roses!
The Lucky Rabbit flea market in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, has created a replica of the Rosebud Motel, dubbed the Roseburg Motel, open to guests now until Oct. 31.
Tickets are free to take photos at the 20x20 set within the store. Guests can "check-in" every Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.
Inside the Roseburg Motel, guests can sit at a vanity where Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) kept all of her wigs, see memorabilia from Moira's movie The Crows Have Eyes, find a pair of black sunglasses with white frames that were famously worn by David (Dan Levy), let out a scream of frustration like Alexis (Annie Murphy) and attempt to manage the chaos like Johnny (Eugene Levy) and motel owner Stevie Budd (Emily Hampshire).
The Rosebud Motel became home to the Roses after the formerly affluent and out-of-touch family lost all their money and were forced to live in a small town, the last property they own.
The actual 6.7-acre motel whose exterior was featured in the series was put on the market for 2 million Canadian dollars (or approximately $1.6 million), listed with Robin McLuskie of Colliers, PEOPLE confirmed in March.
Located along the Nottawasaga River, the motel features 10 rooms, each with a bedroom and en suite bathroom, as well as a two-story manager's suite, according to the listing.
There's also a 700-square-foot detached cottage, which can be used as a suite, as well as a nearby stable that can house three horses or other livestock.
In addition to Schitt's Creek, the Canadian property has also been a set for various other productions, including the film A History of Violence, and TV shows Umbrella Academy and 11.22.63.