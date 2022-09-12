Lifestyle Home This $120 Steam Mop That Keeps the Floor 'Crystal Clean' Has Been Slashed to Just $90 at Amazon “You can easily access corners and hard to reach places” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Sticky spots on the floor are hard enough to get rid of as it is, but it can be made all the more easier by investing in a powerful steam mop to do the heavy lifting for you. Right now, shoppers can snag the Schenley Steam Mop, which currently has double discounts at Amazon. The thin and sleek steam mop puffs out continuous steam for up to 25 minutes at a time, with temperatures reaching a whopping 248 degrees Fahrenheit. To use the device, simply fill the tank with water, wait 15 seconds for it to heat up, and then choose from three steam modes while you work. The hot steam will unlatch stains, grease, mold, and dirt from a slew of surfaces, including hardwood, laminate, marble, and tile. Its lightweight and slim design makes the steam mop easy to get into tight corners and underneath bulky pieces of furniture. The device can even be shortened into a handheld steam mop, letting you target specific areas around the house, including sinks and windows. It also comes with several accessories, like microfiber pads, a measuring cup, glass squeegee, jet nozzle, two nylon brushes, a grout brush, sponge head, and metal brush. Amazon Buy It! Schenley Steam Mop, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $119.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Tons of Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "awesome on grout" and calling it a cleaning "game-changer." One user said, "You can easily access corners and hard-to-reach places," while another added: "Cleans out so many stains and keeps my floors looking crystal clean." A third five-star reviewer enthused, "I can't believe how amazing this steamer is," adding: "It by far cleans the best out of any steam I've ever had." They finished off by saying: "I can't believe how much dirt came out of my tile floor. I'm so blown away and happy!" Head to Amazon to get the Schenley Steam Mop while it has double discounts. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.