Scarlett Johansson Unveils 'Warm and Cozy' Office Space for Her Skincare Line The Outset

Scarlett Johansson is creating her own home away from home with her relaxing office space for her skincare line The Outset.

In an interview with MyDomaine, the 37-year-old actress opened up about the inspiration behind her office's design, which features deep blue hues seamlessly paired with earth tones that are just as calming as her beauty brand.

On the minimalist look, Johansson told the outlet, "Simple doesn't mean boring. You can go a long way with mixing textures while keeping a simple palette. We feel that how we decorated the office was just enough — all pieces are intentional and bring life into the office."

The Black Widow star, who announced the launch of The Outset in July 2021, added, "It's got a bit of a Scandinavian vibe as a nod to my heritage — simple and minimalistic, yet warm and cozy."

Scarlett Johansson's office Outset Office Tour x MyDomaine Credit: MyDomaine; John Shearer/Getty

The common area of The Outset's home features neutral seating, from a grey loveseat to a brown leather couch, combined with a modern wooden bookshelf and sleek shelving used to hold books and plants. A wooden statement piece serves as a complementary touch while the midnight blue wall tops off the room as a flawless accent.

A photo of Johansson serves as stunning wall art; it sits front and center between two classic black-and-white pictures of plants.

Johansson went to great lengths to make sure the office felt like home, including bringing in her own furniture for a meeting room.

Scarlett Johansson's office Outset Office Tour x MyDomaine Credit: MyDomaine

"I actually had a gorgeous dining room set in storage that I offered up. It fit like a glove. The chairs were cobalt blue and worked so well with our brand colors, and then the glass top was kismet with the acrylic sign we had made for our temporary office space. As it came together, the conference room became this glam, chic spot in our otherwise homey space," she told MyDomaine.

Scarlett Johansson's office Outset Office Tour x MyDomaine Credit: MyDomaine

Even the smaller spaces were intentionally designed with Outset's aesthetic in mind as one office shows a patterned black-and-white accent wall with matching carpet, bringing everything together with two sleek black chairs and a white lamp sitting on a wooden stand alongside a plant.

Scarlett Johansson's office Outset Office Tour x MyDomaine Credit: MyDomaine

"We were inspired by our chic, simple, and utilitarian approach to packaging and design, rather than making everything stark white, the earth tones and natural textures make the space feel more intimate," The Outset co-founder Kate Foster told MyDomaine.

Johansson and Foster also teamed up with other female entrepreneurs to complete the look, including Nicole Gibbons, interior designer and CEO of the paint brand Clare.