Scandal's Bellamy Young Is Selling Her Hollywood Hills Home for $1.8M — See Inside!

The actress has listed the Spanish-style home she's owned since 2013, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal

Bellamy Young is ready to sell her home in the Hollywood Hills.

The actress, 51, who famously portrayed First Lady Melody "Mellie" Grant on ABC's Scandal, has put her Spanish-style, treehouse-inspired home on the market for $1,799,000, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. It is listed with Phil Missig of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to property records, the star — who is originally from North Carolina — purchased the property in 2013, for $1,057,510. Located in the L.A. neighborhood known as "The Dell," the home is close to both the Hollywood sign and Lake Hollywood, with city and canyon views from nearly every room.

Built in 1951, the 2,003-square-foot home was upgraded throughout the time Young lived there, bringing contemporary conveniences to the midcentury modern design. Exposed beam ceilings are found throughout the space, and indoor/outdoor living is encouraged through the open floor plan, which extends onto multiple balconies and terraces.

Bellamy Young home for sale Credit: Michael Wilkerson

Bellamy Young home for sale Credit: Michael Wilkerson

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office are spread across the multi-story home, and the entry is located on the top level, which has both of the guest bedrooms and one of the bathrooms. According to the listing, on clear days the ocean can be seen from the top floor.

Bellamy Young home for sale Credit: Michael Wilkerson

The main suite takes up the entire downstairs level, and features a luxurious bathroom, a sitting area with a gas fireplace and a dressing room that could also double as an office.

Bellamy Young home for sale Credit: Michael Wilkerson

Elsewhere, the home's open kitchen boasts quartz countertops and a breakfast bar with a window seat. The kitchen flows into a living room with another gas fireplace, and an offset dining area.

Bellamy Young home for sale Credit: Michael Wilkerson

Bellamy Young home for sale Credit: Michael Wilkerson

Outside, the property provides plenty of space to embrace the Los Angeles sunshine, with a lower-level brick patio featuring a fire pit, multiple decks with lounge spaces and greenery (including a screened-in deck off the main bedroom) and an area with a hot tub and hammock. A gated courtyard also leads into the home.

Bellamy Young home for sale Credit: Michael Wilkerson

Young, who is also a singer, has been dating percussionist Pedro Segundo since 2017.

Bellamy Young home for sale Credit: Michael Wilkerson

After Scandal ended, she starred as Jessica Whitly in the drama Prodigal Son from 2019 until May 2021, when the show was canceled after two seasons.