Savannah Guthrie Lists Stunning NYC Family Condo for $7 Million — See Inside!

The Today co-anchor's recently renovated full-floor loft features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a home office

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on January 31, 2023 03:14 PM
Photo: Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie is putting her Tribeca loft on the market.

The Today show co-anchor and her husband, Michael Feldman, have listed their four-bedroom, four-bathroom, nearly 3,800-square-foot New York City home for $7.1 million.

Property records show that the couple purchased the home in June 2017 for slightly more than they've listed it for: $7, 114, 294, meaning they stand to lose just over $100K on the deal if it sells for the listing price.

Built in 2016, the home recently underwent a "meticulous and thoughtful renovation," per the official description. Cortnee B. Glasser of Sotheby's International Realty, East Side Manhattan Brokerage holds the listing.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/savannah-guthrie/" data-inlink="true">Savannah Guthrie</a> tribeca home. credit line - Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty
Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Guthrie and Feldman couple hired interior designer Monique Gibson to decorate the property, according to the Wall Street Journal. Guthrie told the outlet the design was inspired by one of the features that sold them on the house in the first place: the great room's concrete ceiling. "It looks so urban and cool. We just thought it added a certain edge," she said.

The great room is the full-floor loft's standout space with wall-to-wall south-facing windows and 50 feet of frontage.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/savannah-guthrie/" data-inlink="true">Savannah Guthrie</a> tribeca home. credit line - Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty
Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

It also features three separate living areas, a custom marble and white oak bar and an eye catching steel-and-glass wall that visually separates the living areas from a large formal dining room with an antiqued mirror and cerused oak backdrop.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/savannah-guthrie/" data-inlink="true">Savannah Guthrie</a> tribeca home. credit line - Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty
Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Adjacent to the dining area is an open chef's kitchen with custom floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, a honed black marble center island and top-of-the-line appliances.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/savannah-guthrie/" data-inlink="true">Savannah Guthrie</a> tribeca home. credit line - Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty
Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

The primary bedroom features a fireplace and large dressing room with custom millwork. More antiqued mirror lines the full wall of closets.

The primary bathroom is finished with Pass Carrera marble and bluestone, a deep soaking tub beneath a flatscreen television, separate shower, double vanity and a wall-hung Toto dual flush water closet.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/savannah-guthrie/" data-inlink="true">Savannah Guthrie</a> tribeca home. credit line - Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty
Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

The second and third bedrooms, which Guthrie currently uses as children's rooms — she shares daughter Vale, 8, and son Charley, 6, with Feldman — share a bathroom, while the fourth bedroom has an ensuite bath. There's also a home office with a built-in desk and Murphy bed.

Other unique features of the condo, which is situated in the heart of Tribeca, include hand-painted wall murals, Austrian white oak flooring, a high-tech AV system with in-wall and in-ceiling speakers, and a private storage unit.

